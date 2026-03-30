Axcelis Announces SBTi Approval of Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Targets

BEVERLY, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the approval of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

Axcelis has committed to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050. The company has been granted approval from SBTi to achieve the following goals:

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 65.88% by 2030 from a 2022 base year.

Reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products by 51.6% per USD value added by 2030.

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90.0% by 2050 from a 2022 base year.

Reduce scope 3 GHG emissions by 97.0% per USD value added by 2050.

President and CEO, Dr. Russell Low, commented, "Axcelis is proud to take a leading role in the industry to drive efforts to mitigate climate change. Holding ourselves accountable to drive sustainable growth is at the heart of what we do at Axcelis. These goals are just one part of Axcelis' Purpose, to passionately innovate with our customers, delivering technology for a sustainable future."

Axcelis reports on progress toward its climate goals in its annual Sustainability Report.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Interim CFO

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.