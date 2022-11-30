AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN SEMICON JAPAN 2022

Showcase Features the Purion and GSD Ovation Series of Ion Implanters Designed to Meet the Emerging Needs of Power Device, Image Sensor, Memory and Logic Markets

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its Purion™ and GSD Ovation™ Series of ion implanters at the SEMICON Japan 2022 exhibition. The conference and exhibition is being held December 14-16, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Axcelis will be located at Booth #5640.

Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages.

Purion Power Series™ - Featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) processing across the full power device applications space.

Purion H™ Series - Including the new Purion H5™, the Purion H200™ and the Purion Dragon™, all designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high current implants.

Purion XE™ Series - Including the new Purion XEmax™, is the industry leading high energy implant platform, featuring patented Boost Technology™, designed for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV.

Purion M™ Series - Offering the broadest spectrum of mid-current doses available, enabling unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements.

GSD Ovation™ - Providing the most cost-effective way to extend high current and high energy batch platform capability with the highest reliability, serviceability and lowest CoO.

Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said, "We're excited to be a part of this important, growing market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Japanese chipmakers to support the robust demand for power device, image sensor, memory and logic devices."

Charles Pieczulewski, Axcelis Country Manager, Japan, commented, "We're pleased about our expanding installed base in Japan, and remain focused on growing our market share with both new and established customers by providing innovative, enabling technology to ensure their success. Japanese customers continue to be very impressed by the broad product line offering and the advanced capabilities provided by Axcelis` Purion and GSD Ovation ion implant technology."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

AXCELIS CONTACTS:

Japan:

Yoshiki Nakashima (Technical Marketing, Japan) +81.92.260.3345

ROW:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) +1.978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) +1.978.787.9552

