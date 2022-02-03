AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN SEMICON KOREA 2022

President and CEO Mary Puma, commented, "We're excited to be a part of this important, growing market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Korean chipmakers to support the robust demand for power device, image sensor and, advanced memory and logic devices." She added, "Last month, the new Axcelis Asia Operations Center, located in Gyeonggi-Do, Korea, shipped its first ion implanter, a Purion XE high energy implanter, to a customer in the Asia Pacific region. The Axcelis Asia Operations Center is a fully functional cleanroom designed with the lean and quality principles that govern our US manufacturing site. The Axcelis Asia Operations Center adds capacity to our operations closer to our customers, to meet growing market demand for our products."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.