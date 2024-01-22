Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative Purion™ platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2024.  The event is being held January 31st through February 2nd, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. Axcelis will be located at Booth #D712. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages. This includes:

  • Purion H™ Series - Including the Purion H5™ and the Purion Dragon™, both designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high current implants.
  • Purion H200™ - Axcelis' state of the art single wafer high current medium energy implanter, designed to address the unique implant needs for devices designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and power applications.
  • Purion XE™ Series - The industry leading high energy implant platform, including the Purion XEmax featuring patented Boost Technology™ and designed for the most advanced image sensor applications.
  • Purion M™ Series - Offering the broadest spectrum of medium current application coverage available, enabling unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements. 
  • Purion Power Series™ - Featuring innovative solutions for processing across the full power device application space and ability to handle all wafer types including silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) and thin.
  • Innovative Augmented Reality (AR) Solutions - Showcasing the Company's state of the art AR system utilizing Microsoft HoloLens mobile holographic technology to enable remote training, service, testing and troubleshooting. See firsthand how the system allows customers and Axcelis technicians to collaborate instantaneously.

During the show, Axcelis will also host the following technical seminars:

STS (SEMI Technology Symposium)
S2. Advanced Materials & Process Technology Journey to Future Device Revolution through Disruptive Materials & Process Technology
Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Doping Technologies
by Dr. Kyungwon Lee, Axcelis Technologies
January 31, 2024 - 03:45 pm - 04:10 pm
Room: #308, Conference Room (South), COEX
https://www.semiconkorea.org/en/node/7916

Forum
SiC Power Semiconductor Summit
Silicon Carbide Doping Technology
by Dr. Kyungwon Lee, Axcelis Technologies
February 2, 2024 - 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Room: #300, Conference Room (South), COEX
https://www.semiconkorea.org/ko/node/8786

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low, said, "We're excited to be a part of SEMICON Korea, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region.  Korea has long been a very important market for Axcelis, and we look forward to the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Korean chipmakers through our Axcelis Asia Operations Center and strong local supply chain."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

