Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2026

Highlighting New Technologies That Advance Intelligent Semiconductor Manufacturing Solutions

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative Purion™ platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2026. The event will take place February 11–13 at the COEX Center in Seoul, South Korea. SEMICON Korea will feature key technology developments shaping the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing, including AI driven process control, advanced packaging methodologies, and sustainable, high efficiency fab operations.

Axcelis will be located at Booth #D522. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about the latest products and upgrades that accelerate intelligent solutions in ion implant and deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages.

Event highlights:

Introducing the Purion H6 ™: Axcelis' next generation Purion H6 high current implanter engineered to meet the demands of next-generation semiconductor devices with unmatched purity, precision and productivity.

™: Axcelis' next generation Purion H6 high current implanter engineered to meet the demands of next-generation semiconductor devices with unmatched purity, precision and productivity. SEMI Technology Symposium (STS) Presentation: Applications of Ion Implantation Technology for Scaling Down Advanced Devices will be presented by Dr. KyungWon Lee, Applications Staff Scientist.

When: February 11th - 03:15 pm - 03:40 pm

Location: Conference Room #308, (South), 3F, COEX

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, Russell Low, said, "Axcelis is pleased to participate in SEMICON Korea, one of the industry's leading technology forums. Korea remains a strategic market for our company, and our expanding installed base and support infrastructure underscores our commitment to customer success. We look forward to highlighting our latest innovations, including the next generation Purion H6 high current implanter, which is engineered to meet the most advanced process requirements across the full spectrum of high current applications in all market segments."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.