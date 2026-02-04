Axcelis Unveils Purion H6: Next-Generation High Current Ion Implanter for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing

The Purion H6 builds on the success of the well-established Purion H product line, integrating new technologies to support today's most advanced device manufacturing. This next generation system combines a high throughput beamline with innovations in source life, particle control, and dosimetry. These enhancements deliver the highest quality beam while driving ease of use, low cost of ownership, and overall system reliability. The Purion H6 provides customers with a single solution designed specifically to meet these challenges across the full spectrum of existing and emerging high current applications in logic, advanced memory, image sensor and mature technology market segments.

Purion H6 High Current Implanter Advantages:

Next Generation Dose Control – Provides superior repeatability, wafer safety and cost of operation.

Enhanced Particle Control – Optimized beam line design reduces contamination, improving yield while reducing preventative maintenance frequency and cost.

Eterna™ ELS7 Source Technology – Delivers improved beam stability and repeatability, reduced preventative maintenance time and complexity, and extended source life.

Best in Class Productivity – Delivers the highest beam currents in its class, enabling industry leading throughput.

President and CEO, Dr. Russell Low, commented, "We're excited to launch the new Purion H6 next generation high current ion implanter, designed to support our customers' most advanced semiconductor device manufacturing challenges. Axcelis is focused on innovative implant solutions that drive the process performance and Cost of Ownership required to enable major device inflections in logic, advanced memory, image sensor and mature technology market segments.

Executive Vice President, Dr. Greg Redinbo, noted, "Designed in close collaboration with our customers, we've created a platform that sets new benchmarks in implant purity, precision and productivity. The new system introduces an innovative new dose control technology and enhanced beamline optimization — achieving exceptional implant process control while delivering best-in-class productivity, and capital efficiency."

More information on the Purion H6, including a product video, can be found on the Axcelis website.

The new system, along with other ion implant innovations for making next generation semiconductor devices, will be on display at the Axcelis booth #D522 at SEMICON Korea, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea from Feb. 11-13.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

