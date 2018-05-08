19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference scheduled for May 23-24 , at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, in Santa Monica, CA. Axcelis will host a fireside chat on May 23 at 9:30-9:55 a.m. PT . A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr/acls

15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference scheduled for May 30th , at the The Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis . Management will be available for one on ones and small group meetings during the event. A webcast is not available for this event.

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference for June 11-13th at the Intercontinental Hotel located in Boston . Management will host a fireside chat on June 13th at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time . Management will also be available for meetings throughout the conference. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel11/acls/

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300643737.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.axcelis.com

