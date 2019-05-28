Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11-12th at the Intercontinental Hotel located in Boston . Management will host a fireside chat on June 12th at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time . Management will also be available for one on one meetings on June 12 th. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel17/acls/

Three Part Advisors 2019 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13 th at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel. Management will present at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time . Management will also be available for meetings during the event. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa28/acls

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

