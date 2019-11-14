Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Benchmark Discovery Conference on December 4th at The New York Athletic Club in New York City . Doug Lawson , executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please register for the conference at http://benchmark-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/sinup or email events@benchmarkcompany.com.





Citi's Boston Semis Bus Tour on December 12th at Axcelis' World Headquarters in Beverly, MA. Management will present to bus tour participants at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For more information on the bus tour, please contact a Citi representative.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

