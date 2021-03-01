Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plan to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Susquehanna Financial Group Tenth Annual Technology Conference, on Tuesday, March 9 , 2021. Management will be available for virtual one on ones and small group meetings during the event. A webcast is not available for this event. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Susquehanna Financial Group representative.

, 2021. Management will be available for virtual one on ones and small group meetings during the event. A webcast is not available for this event. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Susquehanna Financial Group representative. The B. Riley Inaugural Clean Tech and Sustainability Virtual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, March 10 , 2021. Management will host a fireside chat at 10:30 am EST and will also be available for one on one meetings. The fireside chat can be viewed live by registering on Sequire: https://briley-energy-and-tech.mysequire.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

