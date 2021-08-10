Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Needham Virtual 2 nd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference, taking place Tuesday, August 24, 2021 . Axcelis management will host one-on-one with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham representative.

Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference, taking place . Axcelis management will host one-on-one with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham representative. The Jefferies 2021 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit, taking place Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (Virtual). Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings on Tuesday, August 31 st with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Jefferies representative.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.axcelis.com

