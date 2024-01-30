Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

30 Jan, 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wolfe Research Inaugural Semiconductor Conference, taking place at The Jay Autograph Collection, San Francisco, on February 14 and 15, 2024. Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Wolfe Research representative.
  • The Susquehanna Financial Group Thirteenth Annual Technology Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on February 29, 2024 and virtually on March 1, 2024. Axcelis management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Friday, March 1st with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Susquehanna Financial Group representative.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

