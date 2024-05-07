Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA. Management will host a fireside chat at 9:45 am Pacific Time . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

at the Beverly Hilton, Management will host a fireside chat at . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. The 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29th at the Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis , MN. Management will be available for one on ones and small group meetings during the event.

at the Depot Renaissance Hotel, , MN. Management will be available for one on ones and small group meetings during the event. The 52 nd Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 30th at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. Management will be available for one on one meetings.

Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. Management will be available for one on one meetings. The Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 4 th at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management will host a fireside chat at 10:20 am Eastern Time . Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/acls/2083592

at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management will host a fireside chat at . Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: The William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5 th at the Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL. Management will give a presentation at 9:20 am Central Time . Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/acls/1921934

at the Loews Chicago Hotel, Management will give a presentation at . Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: The Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Thursday, June 6 th at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco , CA. Management will host a fireside chat at 10:40 am Pacific Time . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.