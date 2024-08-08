Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, at which management will be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings.

The 5 th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 22 nd .

Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on . The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, Communications Software and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 27 th at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL.

at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Evercore ISI 2024 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference on Wednesday, August 28 th at the Omni Chicago.

at the Omni Chicago. The Benchmark 2024 Tech/Media/Telecom Conference on Wednesday, September 4 th at the New York Athletic Club.

at the New York Athletic Club. The B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference on Thursday, September 12 th at the Sofitel, New York .

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

