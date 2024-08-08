Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aug 08, 2024, 08:00 ET
BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, at which management will be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings.
- The 5th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 22nd.
- The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, Communications Software and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 27th at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL.
- The Evercore ISI 2024 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference on Wednesday, August 28th at the Omni Chicago.
- The Benchmark 2024 Tech/Media/Telecom Conference on Wednesday, September 4th at the New York Athletic Club.
- The B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference on Thursday, September 12th at the Sofitel, New York.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]
Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
