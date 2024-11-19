Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

2024 Wells Fargo TMT Summit, taking place at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on December 3 and 4, 2024. Axcelis management will host one-on-one meetings on December 3, 2024 , with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Wells Fargo representative.

on and 4, 2024. Axcelis management will host one-on-one meetings on , with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Wells Fargo representative. 13th Annual NYC Summit, taking place at Mastro's New York on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 . Management will host small group meetings. Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. For more information on the NYC Summit, please contact the conference Co-Chair Laura Guerrant-Oiye at [email protected] .

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.