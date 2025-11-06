Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Nov 06, 2025, 08:00 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit on November 18, 2025 at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
  • The 14th Annual NYC Summit on December 16, 2025 at Mastro's Steakhouse, New York, NY.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
 Investor Relations Contact:
 David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]

