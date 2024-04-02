Axcelis Announces Shipment of 'Purion EXE SiC Power Series' Implanter and Successful 'Purion H200 SiC Power Series' Eval Closure at Leading Power Device Manufacturers in Japan

BEVERLY, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today a shipment of the Company's Purion EXE™ SiC high energy implanter as well as a successful Purion H200™ SiC medium energy implanter evaluation closure at leading power device chipmakers located in Japan. The systems will be used for 150mm and 200mm production of silicon carbide power devices supporting automotive, industrial, energy, and other power intensive applications.

Greg Redinbo, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Applications remarked, "The successful evaluation closure of the 200mm Purion H200 SiC system enables it to join an existing 200mm Purion EXE SiC in production at a leading power device customer in Japan." Dr. Redinbo continued, "The shipment of an additional Purion EXE SiC to a new 150mm customer in Japan highlights growing customer requirements for even higher energy ion implant recipes on advanced SiC power devices, which the Purion Power Series provides."

President and CEO, Russell Low commented, "We look forward to supporting our growing installed base in Japan and remain focused on expanding our market share by providing customers with the most innovative implant technology and support solutions to ensure their success. The Purion Power Series is the market leader due to its highly differentiated features and process control capabilities that are enabling for power device applications. Axcelis is the only ion implant company that can deliver complete recipe coverage for all power device applications."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

