Axcelis Announces Shipment Of Purion High Energy System To Leading CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturer

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "The image sensor market continues to be very strong due to high demand for products in the growing IoT, mobile and automotive markets. Axcelis' flexible, highly differentiated high energy product portfolio, which allows customers to select the optimal energy level for their application, has quickly become the process tool of record for image sensor manufacturers."

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The Purion VXE was designed to address the specific needs of customers developing and manufacturing the most advanced CMOS image sensors. To optimize both performance and yield, these emerging image sensor devices require ultra-high energy implants with extremely precise and deep implant profiles, concurrent with ultra-low metal contamination levels. Building off of Axcelis' market leading LINAC technology, the Purion VXE uniquely addresses these customer needs."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

