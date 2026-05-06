Axcelis to Participate in ASMC 2026

BEVERLY, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today it will participate in the Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC) taking place May 11 - 14, 2026, at the Hilton Albany in Albany, New York. ASMC brings together manufacturers, equipment and materials suppliers, and academia to solve manufacturing challenges with innovative strategies and methodologies.

Axcelis technologists and collaborators will present during the technical forum on May 13 in Session 9: Equipment Optimization, including:

MUSIC to Reduce Defects and Improve Throughput on Implants for SiC MOSFETs

Presented by HC Jayashankar, ST Microelectronics

Coauthors: Bala Subbu, Jaganathan Sampathkumar (ST Microelectronics); Leonard M. Rubin, Wanchun Zhang, James Thomas, JunSheng Chan, Dwight Roh, Fulvio Mazzamuto (Axcelis Technologies)



Presented by HC Jayashankar, ST Microelectronics Coauthors: Bala Subbu, Jaganathan Sampathkumar (ST Microelectronics); Leonard M. Rubin, Wanchun Zhang, James Thomas, JunSheng Chan, Dwight Roh, Fulvio Mazzamuto (Axcelis Technologies) Analysis of Resistance Performance of High Dose Boron Doping

Presented by Bohesharvind N. Murthi, Infineon Technologies (Kulim) Pte. Ltd

Coauthors: Chea Hui Lee (Infineon Technologies); Hank Chen, Wan Chun Zhang, Leonard M. Rubin (Axcelis Technologies)

Axcelis is also sponsoring ASMC's Opening Reception and the Women in Semiconductors (WiS) Conference, which is collocated with ASMC, on May 14. The WiS Conference will feature a panel discussion, "Empowerment in Action: Real Strategies for Women's Success", including Axcelis' Data Scientist Julia Okvath. The Conference and panel discussion are open to all.

"ASMC is an important forum for advancing manufacturing innovation," said Russell Low, President and CEO of Axcelis. "We are especially pleased to share our progress on MUSIC™, our new, patented Multiple Steps Implant Chain technique. This innovative technique leverages the architecture of the Axcelis Purion beamline to implant a sequence of recipes rather than running them individually, resulting in a significant throughput advantage and reduced cost per wafer."

For more information on the event, visit the conference website at https://www.semi.org/en/connect/events/advanced-semiconductor-manufacturing-conference-asmc.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.