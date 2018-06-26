Axcelis to Participate in the Tenth Annual CEO Investor Summit 2018

About The 10th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is an accredited investor and publishing research analyst event held concurrently with SEMICON West and Intersolar 2018 in San Francisco. The event is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast, a lunch networking session, and the concluding reception.



The 21 management teams collectively hosting the 2018 CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Micro (CCMP), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), Electro Scientific (ESIO), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intermolecular (IMI), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Rudolph (RTEC), and Soitec (SOIT). Cowen & Co. is sponsoring the networking luncheon and Jefferies is sponsoring the closing cocktail reception.

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 6, 2018.



While held concurrently with SEMICON West and Intersolar 2018, the event is not affiliated with the show.





RSVP Contacts for 10th Annual CEO Summit 2018

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Guerrant Associates

Phone: (808) 882-1467

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

