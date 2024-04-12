Axel Hawkins named GCSU's second-straight Truman Scholar

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axel Hawkins, a history major from McDonough, Georgia, is Georgia College & State University's second Truman Scholar in as many years.

Established in 1975, the Truman scholarship serves as a living memorial to Harry S. Truman. The foundation awards scholarships to exceptional college juniors who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to public service and academic excellence.

Hawkins' receipt of the scholarship makes back-to-back winners and four Truman finalists in the last five years from Georgia College and its National Scholarships Office.

"We are thrilled that Axel has been named a Truman Scholar," said GCSU President Cathy Cox. "Her selection makes two consecutive years that Georgia College students have been named Truman Scholars—a truly amazing feat for our university."

This year, 60 new Truman Scholars were selected from 709 candidates. Hawkins was also the only student with Georgia as their home state, making her Georgia's 2024 Truman Scholar.

"Georgia College really invested in me, and I'm very thankful for everybody," Hawkins said. "I'm just overwhelmed by the people in my life who have supported me the whole way, and I'm very honored that I was selected."

Ready to engage her first year at Georgia College, Hawkins immediately joined the Student Government Association and began working to improve life for her fellow students. Elected as the upcoming SGA President, Hawkins will continue enacting changes to their benefit.

Off campus, Hawkins believes in solving labor issues and is passionate about worker's rights. She travels back and forth from the capitol to lobby for this cause.

Truman Scholars receive up to $30,000 for graduate school and participate in leadership development activities, including the Truman Scholars Leadership Week in Liberty, Missouri. They also have special opportunities for internships and employment with the federal government, including the Truman Summer institute, which assigns internships in Washington D.C. after a scholar's senior year.

Last year, senior Colin Hall, a political science major from Jones County, was named the first Truman Scholar in Georgia College history.

"This is very emotional for me," Hawkins said. "I'm a first-generation college student, and my father couldn't afford to pay the difference of his undergraduate scholarship, so this is a very full-circle moment for my entire family."

