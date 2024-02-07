GCSU online graduate programs in national top 100 with nursing program ranked No. 1 in Georgia

News provided by

Georgia College & State University

07 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia College & State University online nursing program placed first in the state and tied for No. 28 nationally in the "Best Online Programs" rankings by U.S. News & World Report released today. Only three schools from Georgia ranked in the top 100 on U.S. News & World Report's list of best online nursing programs.

The online graduate programs offered by Georgia College in business, criminal justice and education all rank in the top 100 overall against other programs across the nation.

"The School of Nursing at Georgia College & State University continues to attract the best and brightest students at every level, from bachelor's to master's to our doctor of nursing practice," said Georgia College President Cathy Cox.

"Our online graduate degrees in nursing provide even more students access to our talented and dedicated faculty and assure that working nurses can pursue advanced degrees with convenience. Our ranking as No. 1 in the state is well deserved," Cox continued.

Two programs from Georgia College's J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology are also highly ranked. The online Master's Degree in Business (non-MBA) is second only to the University of Georgia statewide and No. 43 on U.S. News & World Report's overall list.

Georgia College and UGA are the only two schools in Georgia to rank in the top 100 on U.S. News & World Report's list.

The Georgia College online MBA is No. 94 nationally and second in Georgia. Again, Georgia College was one of only two schools in the state to rank in the top 100 for online MBA programs.

"These rankings speak to the superb quality and innovative spirit of our faculty. They consistently deliver a student-centered, highly engaging learning experience for working professionals and emerging leaders," said Dr. Micheal Stratton, dean of the College of Business and Technology.

Two other graduate programs round out Georgia College's top 100 rankings: the online Criminal Justice program at No. 61 nationally and third in Georgia; and the online Master of Education at No. 100 in the nation and top 10 in the state.

The online education graduate program at Georgia College also made significant gains since last year, climbing to the top 100 from No. 132 in the rankings.

For additional information and scheduling interviews, call:
478-445-8668. Or email: [email protected].

SOURCE Georgia College & State University

