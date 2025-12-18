AXIA Time Announces Fernando Mendoza Heisman Trophy Special Edition Watches

Ultra-limited, Swiss Made commemorative designs honor Indiana University's first Heisman Trophy Winner

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time (AXIA), creator of heirloom-quality, Swiss Made timepieces that honor life's defining achievements, today announced an exclusive partnership with 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to launch a special edition commemorating Indiana University's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner. Produced in ultra-limited quantities, the collection celebrates a historic moment in Indiana football history and the journey that led to it.

The Fernando Mendoza Heisman Trophy Timepiece collection includes two ultra-custom designs: the Titanium 5 DIASIMOS, the model worn by Mendoza when he won the Heisman Trophy, and the 316L stainless steel ARGOS, created for fans to commemorate this historic milestone. The Fernando Mendoza Heisman Trophy Timepieces are available for purchase now in limited quantities per design. For more information or to purchase, visit www.axiatime.com/mendoza.

"At AXIA Time, we believe the most meaningful moments aren't just about the achievement itself, but also about the people, places, and belief that carried you there," said John Kanaras, founder and CEO of AXIA Time. "It's an honor to partner with Fernando Mendoza to preserve a moment that means so much to him, to Indiana University, and to generations of Hoosiers. This celebration is exactly what AXIA Time was created to do: Mark life's defining achievements and keep them close."

The Fernando Mendoza Heisman Trophy Timepiece collection includes two ultra-custom designs: the Titanium 5 DIASIMOS, the model worn by Mendoza when he won the Heisman Trophy, and the 316L stainless steel ARGOS, created for fans to commemorate this historic milestone.

Both designs feature deeply intentional elements that reflect Mendoza's personal journey. At the 12 o'clock position on the dial, the Indiana trident appears, and is complemented with the Heisman wordmark at 6 o'clock. The engraved rehaut (inner rim of the case) features Mendoza's engraved name. At 3 o'clock, the engraved coordinates mark the start of his football journey in Miami; at 6 o'clock, the coordinates reference Berkeley, where he began his collegiate career; and the 9 o'clock, coordinates honor Bloomington, where his journey culminated in a Heisman Trophy. The watch rotor showcases the Cuban flag to commemorate Mendoza's family heritage.

Additional design details further reinforce the symbolism of the achievement. A repeating football pattern across the dial represents the teammates, coaches, family members, and fans who supported Mendoza along his journey. Each watch features a bronze-toned dial inspired by the Heisman Trophy itself, and the DIASIMOS features a square-grain alligator leather strap referencing the historic padding used in football helmets and worn by the iconic Heisman figure.

To complete the commemorative experience, limited-edition autographed custom box sets are available that include a signed display box and a premium autographed football. The DIASIMOS box set will be limited to 25 pieces and will retail for $3095. The ARGOS box set will be limited to 75 pieces and will retail for $1795. All purchases also include a complimentary Horn Legend vest, officially branded with both the Indiana University and Heisman Trophy logos, which will ship in advance of the limited-edition watches.

The Fernando Mendoza Heisman Trophy Timepieces are available for purchase now in limited quantities per design. For more information or to purchase, visit www.axiatime.com/mendoza.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates heirloom-quality, custom timepieces that honor life's defining achievements. Guided by axia (value), philotimo (integrity and doing right by others), and the spirit of Ithaka (finding meaning in the journey), AXIA Time designs watches meant to be worn, cherished, and passed down. Every piece is crafted with Swiss Made movements, premium materials, and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting a commitment to quality, care, and personal service. From universities and championship teams to service organizations and individuals marking once-in-a-lifetime moments, AXIA Time builds watches that capture a story and keep it close. AXIA Time. Made for the Moment. Built for Forever.

SOURCE AXIA Time