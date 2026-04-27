AXIA Time Expands Portfolio with Official Licensed Product of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Brand to create ultra-custom, Swiss Made timepieces honoring nations competing on the world's biggest stage

WARREN, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time (AXIA), creator of heirloom-quality, Swiss Made timepieces that honor life's defining achievements, today announced the addition of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Licensed timepieces to its growing portfolio of commemorative designs. The collection marks the first time that timepieces have been introduced as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Licensed Products program.

The three tiers of AXIA watches for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, shown here in the tournament design. Fourteen nations will have country-specific designs released in staggered drops.

As part of the program, AXIA will create Swiss Made watches to encompass the history, identity, and global impact of the FIFA World Cup™. The collection includes 14 distinct watch designs. Seven designs will honor countries that have previously won the FIFA World Cup™: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, France, Spain, Germany, and England. Additional designs will recognize globally significant football nations, including Japan, Morocco, Portugal, and the Netherlands, alongside the host nations of the 2026 tournament: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. A final FIFA World Cup™ design will commemorate the tournament itself.

The project reflects AXIA's growing role in creating heirloom-quality timepieces for organizations seeking to mark historic and meaningful shared moments. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ represents a moment of collective emotion, where billions of people experience shared pride, identity, and connection. This collection is designed to capture that moment in time, transforming it into something lasting that can be worn, remembered, and passed down.

"The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Billions of people will tune in, united by pride, passion, and national identity," said John Kanaras, founder and CEO of AXIA Time. "At AXIA, we believe moments like this deserve to be remembered in a way that lasts. It's an honor to create timepieces that capture a moment that matters deeply and gives people a way to carry that experience with them for years to come."

Each country in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Collection will be available in three distinct designs. To increase the accessibility for fans, these three designs will be available at a range of price point, allowing for varying levels of customization and craftsmanship.

The flagship ARGOS model features Swiss Made, ETA 2824 mechanical movement and exhibition caseback, built to be worn now and passed down over time. The vintage-inspired, unisex ENOSI model is also Swiss Made with a Sellita SW200 automatic movement and features an Italian leather Saffiano strap, designed for everyday wear. Lastly, the collection will also include the KOSMOS, featuring a Miyota quartz movement, a bioceramic case, and an FKM rubber strap, which was created as an accessible entry point for fans who want to commemorate the FIFA World Cup™ in a meaningful and lasting way.

All timepieces will be produced in limited quantities, including 80 individual pieces per country for each of the individual ARGOS and ENOSI models, and 400 pieces per country for the KOSMOS.

In addition to the individual pieces available, AXIA will release 20 individually numbered Collector Box Sets for each country. Each box set will feature the three watches designed for the respective country's collection. Every box will be hand-painted by sports artist Lili Cantero, with artwork customized to reflect the identity and heritage of the respective country. Designed as true collector pieces, these sets further elevate the collection's focus on artistry, storytelling, and permanence.

Following the conclusion of the competition, AXIA will also release a FIFA World Champions edition to honor the achievement of the nation that lifts the FIFA World Cup™ Official Trophy. Collectors who purchase a country-specific ARGOS or ENOSI timepiece will have the opportunity to upgrade to the FIFA World Champions edition at no additional cost if their selected nation wins the tournament, ensuring each piece can evolve alongside the moment it was designed to commemorate.

Across all options, each watch will feature AXIA's signature approach to ultra-custom storytelling through design, transforming the emotion and identity of the FIFA World Cup™ into a tangible keepsake. Elements will incorporate national identity, FIFA World Cup™ iconography, and subtle design details that reference the tournament's history and symbolism. From the dial to the crown, case, and engraved elements within the watch itself, each piece will be designed to reflect pride, heritage, and global significance of the tournament.

Country-specific designs will be released in a series of staggered drops beginning in May. Fans may register their interest by team on the AXIA website to receive access to a 48-hour pre-sale window ahead of each release. For more information, visit www.axiatime.com.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates heirloom-quality, custom timepieces that honor life's defining achievements. Guided by axia (value), philotimo (integrity and doing right by others), and the spirit of Ithaka (finding meaning in the journey), AXIA designs watches meant to be worn, cherished, and passed down. Every piece is crafted with Swiss Made movements, premium materials, and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting a commitment to quality, care, and personal service. From universities and championship teams to individuals marking once-in-a-lifetime moments, AXIA Time builds watches that capture a story and keep it close.

AXIA Time. Made for the moment. Built for forever.

© FIFA, FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo, and all brand elements, designs and trade names of FIFA and FIFA's tournaments, events and products are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.

SOURCE AXIA Time