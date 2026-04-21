AXIA Time Raises Seed Round Led by Culper Capital Partners and Amity Supply

Coming on the heels of national and international partnerships and licensing deals, funds will be used to grow the team, launch new designs, and continue collaboration with universities, athletes, government institutions, and global organizations

WARREN, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time, creator of heirloom-quality, Swiss Made timepieces that honor life's defining achievements, announced today that the company has raised a seed round led by Culper Capital Partners and Amity Supply. The investment will be used to continue to fuel AXIA's recent growth, which includes its role as the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff, its partnership with the Heisman Trophy, including the launch of special edition timepieces in collaboration with last year's winner Fernando Mendoza, new university licenses, and custom projects with agencies such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the United States Secret Service.

The funds will also be used to expand AXIA's team, support new product launches, scale strategic partnerships, and provide additional working capital to meet increasing demand across institutional and global collaborations.

"AXIA was built on a simple belief: the moments that define us deserve to be remembered in a way that lasts," said John Kanaras, founder of AXIA Time. "To see that vision resonate with partners and investors who understand the meaning behind what we are building is incredibly meaningful. This investment allows us to continue honoring those moments at a larger scale, while staying true to the craftsmanship, intention, and care that define every piece we create."

Culper Capital Partners, led by Managing Partner Adam S. Cook, brings an operator-driven investment approach rooted in long-term value creation and close partnership with management teams. Cook will also join AXIA's Board of Directors.

Amity Supply also participated. Fund co-founder Matt Higgins is one of the preeminent venture investors in next-generation technology companies and beloved consumer brands. His expansive multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio spans over 100 leading brands and unicorns across sports and entertainment, media and marketing, consumer, and technology industries, including several of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Together, the firms provide AXIA with both operational expertise and strategic insight as the company continues to expand its presence across high-profile partnerships and global markets.

"AXIA represents a rare combination of product quality, niche market positioning, and brand authenticity," said Cook. "John and his team have built a business with strong fundamentals and a clear vision, and we are excited to partner with them as they scale and continue to execute that vision."

"AXIA has created something that goes beyond traditional luxury by tapping into emotion, identity, and the moments that matter most," said Higgins. "We see significant opportunity to grow the brand through meaningful partnerships and global storytelling, and we are proud to support the team in this next phase of growth."

For more information, visit axiatime.com.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates heirloom-quality, custom timepieces that honor life's defining achievements. Guided by axia (value), philotimo (integrity and doing right by others), and the spirit of Ithaka (finding meaning in the journey), AXIA designs watches meant to be worn, cherished, and passed down. Every piece is crafted with Swiss Made movements, premium materials, and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting a commitment to quality, care, and personal service. From universities and championship teams to individuals marking once-in-a-lifetime moments, AXIA Time builds watches that capture a story and keep it close.

AXIA Time. Made for the moment. Built for forever.

SOURCE AXIA Time