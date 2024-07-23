Axiad Announces a Federal Agency Selects Axiad Cloud to Protect User Identities and Fight Phishing

Axiad Worked with a Key Partner to Secure the Federal Agency and Seeks to Expand its Federal Government Customer Base

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, an identity-first enabler of the zero trust enterprise, today announced that a federal agency has chosen Axiad Cloud to ensure computer users are who they claim to be and to fight phishing and other identity-based attacks. An Axiad key strategic partner led the effort and the federal agency has agreed to sponsor Axiad to finalize its progress through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®).

Axiad Cloud enables customers, including federal government agencies, to manage the lifecycle of cryptographic credentials using hardware keys from companies such as Yubico, Thales, Feitian, IDEMIA and more. This combination of hardware, including smart cards and USB tokens, merged with the robust credential management of Axiad Cloud, enables organizations to verify user legitimacy strongly while mitigating identity-based attacks such as phishing, push bombing and others. Additionally, Axiad Cloud offers support for derived credentials. The credentials managed by Axiad Cloud meet Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 or higher and adhere to Authenticator Assurance Level 3 (AAL3 standards), ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.

Axiad Cloud also plays a key role in helping government agencies comply with the mandate for phishing-resistant authentication based on the U.S. Executive Office of the President memorandum 22-09 titled "Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles." In the memo, the office articulates a set of standards and objectives that will allow the U.S. government to establish a zero-trust architecture by the end of 2024. It states that strong multifactor authentication (MFA) will be required for implementing a zero-trust architecture and phishing-resistant MFA will be key in stopping sophisticated attacks. It also says that agencies must stop using forms of MFA that are not phishing resistant.

"The federal agency's agreement underscores the power of Axiad Cloud in helping government agencies comply with memorandum 22-09, the deadline for which is fast approaching - September 30, 2024," said David Canellos, CEO of Axiad. "We will continue to enable our customers to simplify the complexities of strong authentication and minimize risk by simplifying the management of credentials, MFA and hardware keys for large enterprises and government organizations."

As part of the decision to adopt Axiad Cloud, the federal agency will sponsor and expedite Axiad's progress through the FedRAMP process. Axiad currently holds FedRAMP Ready status, but with the agency's support, it is anticipated to quickly achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) status. This accomplishment indicates that the U.S. government has thoroughly vetted Axiad and is actively used by a federal entity, making it available for deployment across other federal agencies and departments.

Axiad delivers identity-first authentication technologies that help organizations protect users, machines, assets and interactions. Axiad customers optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexities like cloud, on-prem and hybrid infrastructures, and while maintaining regulatory requirements like FedRAMP, CMMC and AAL3. Axiad's unique password-less orchestration features, MyCircle and Airlock, remove friction and overhead from enterprise-wide authentication management. The company's flagship offering, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics.

