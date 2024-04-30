Axiad Announces Strategic Partnership With GuidePoint Security

Axiad Cloud Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security to Help Customers Mitigate Risk and Manage Credentials With Hardware-based Authentication

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, an identity-first enabler of the zero trust enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions to minimize risk. Through the partnership, GuidePoint will sell Axiad Cloud to manage credentials with hardware keys from companies such as Yubico, Thales, Feitian, Idemia and more. The combination of hardware, including smart cards or USB tokens, from these companies along with the strong credentials management of Axiad Cloud enables organizations to verify that users are legitimate and mitigate identity-based attacks such as phishing, push bombing and others.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

Organizations, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), have all recommended that organizations use phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA). By using Axiad Cloud, organizations can simplify, streamline and strengthen hardware key usage, enabling them to achieve Authenticator Assurance Level 3 (AAL3) security and true phishing resistance.

"Our new partnership with GuidePoint Security takes a holistic view toward cybersecurity by not just offering technical solutions, but also providing strategic guidance, compliance support and a focus on human factors," said David Canellos, CEO of Axiad. "This approach significantly improves an organization's ability to fulfill zero-trust architecture goals and adhere to the government standards of strengthening security by deploying phishing-resistant MFA."

Axiad can help customers streamline and simplify MFA through:

Improved operational efficiency, by centralizing the process of binding hardware keys to credentials by using a self-service portal.

Reduced costs from the automation and streamlining of the steps used to instantiate and renew credentials.

An enhanced security posture by using true MFA for nearly all uses and scenarios.

Decreased emergency incidents by using a centralized tool to bind hardware authenticators and credentials, enabling multiple features to be brought to play that reduce the frequency and impact of emergency service tickets.

"As threat actors become increasingly more sophisticated, adopting phishing-resistant MFA is critical for organizations seeking to improve their security posture and reduce the risk of data breaches and other security-related issues," said Justin Iwaniszyn, director of new and emerging alliances at GuidePoint Security. "Axiad Cloud can help customers prioritize security and enable phishing-resistant MFA as they continue their journey to a zero-trust future."

About Axiad

Axiad delivers identity-first authentication technologies that help organizations protect users, machines, assets and interactions. Axiad customers optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexities like cloud, on-prem and hybrid infrastructures, and while maintaining regulatory requirements like FedRAMP, CMMC and AAL3. Axiad's unique password-less orchestration features, MyCircle and Airlock, remove friction and overhead from enterprise-wide authentication management. The company's flagship offering, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics.

