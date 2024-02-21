Axiad Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran David Canellos as New CEO

Axiad IDS, Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Canellos's Deep Entrepreneurial and Scale-Up Experience Will Help Axiad Deliver an Identity-First Zero Trust Future and Reach the Next Stage of Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, an identity-first enabler of the zero trust enterprise, today announced the appointment of David Canellos as chief executive officer (CEO). In this role, Canellos will be responsible for leading and executing on the company's vision, strategy and growth.

Axiad, an identity-first enabler of the zero trust enterprise, has appointed cybersecurity veteran David Canellos as CEO.
Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)
Canellos believes Axiad is at the center of the next frontier in cybersecurity: a zero-trust construct that is built on the foundations of identity. Unlike traditional perimeter-based approaches to security, zero trust ensures only authenticated and authorized people and machines can gain access to only the specific network infrastructure, applications and data requested through a series of robust checks and balances. Axiad Cloud, the company's unified platform, delivers on that promise – reconciling identities, eliminating implicit trust and continuously validating every stage of a digital interaction.

A History of Success
Prior to Axiad, Canellos was the president and CEO of Ericom Software, a SaaS provider of security service edge solutions, which was acquired by Ericsson. At Ericsson, he was the senior vice president of the enterprise wireless cybersecurity business unit.

"David is a visionary and proven leader who will take Axiad to its next level of growth," said John DeLoche, co-founder of Invictus Growth Partners and a member of Axiad's board of directors. "His successful track record in cybersecurity, plus his belief that you're only as good as your supporting team, make him the ideal person to take the CEO role at Axiad."

Earlier in his career, Canellos was president and CEO of Perspecsys, Inc., which was bought by Blue Coat Systems and then by Symantec (now owned by Broadcom, Inc.), where he served as the senior vice president of the advanced technology group and the senior vice president of global service providers. He was also the president of Cloakware Corporation, which was acquired by Irdeto, a division of Naspers, a company that provides digital platform cybersecurity.

"Our chief competitors in the identity security space are relatively large and lumbering tankers, and I believe Axiad is a speedboat," said Canellos. "This means we can move faster and innovate to address the needs of today's digital-first enterprise and government organizations, and we have the technological differentiation to make identity the center of any security strategy. We also have a talented team of people whose collective efforts will play a pivotal role in our journey to get there, as evidenced by our rapidly growing roster of large enterprise and government customers."

Yves Audebert and Bassam Al-Khalidi, previously co-CEOs of Axiad, will remain with the company as a non-operating chairperson and the chief innovation officer, respectively. Audebert will focus on helping to implement the company's vision and strategy while Al-Khalidi will move into an evangelist and thought-leadership role.

"Axiad is at an exciting point in its evolution, as we have the right technology for the right unmet need in zero trust, with the right experience to make it a reality for our customers," said Audebert. "The missing piece was an executive who had a track record of taking a company of our size to the next level in terms of scale, and we have certainly found that in David."

About Axiad
Axiad delivers an identity-first foundation for a zero trust future. With an integrated platform that is IAM system agnostic and can break down identity silos, Axiad Cloud can help bring order to today's fragmented identity security fabric with phishing-resistant MFA, passwordless orchestration and machine identity authentication as starting points. The platform, which has achieved FedRAMP Ready certification status and is grounded in a flexible, always-on approach to authentication, helps customers address critical cybersecurity attack vectors, lower the cost of identity security and deliver a frictionless user experience. Axiad is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace and defense, government, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil and energy and more. For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.

