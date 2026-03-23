Axiad Appoints Jay Carpenter Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Enterprise Growth

Seasoned enterprise sales executive with leadership at Prove Identity, Twilio, Oracle, and Gartner joins as enterprise demand for identity security accelerates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leader in identity security and credential management, today announced the appointment of Jay Carpenter as Chief Revenue Officer. Carpenter brings more than fifteen years of enterprise sales experience across cybersecurity, SaaS, and identity verticals.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

The hire signals Axiad's move to scale its go-to-market organization as enterprises confront rapidly expanding identity risk, from human users to machines, non-human identities, and emerging AI agents. At the center of Axiad's platform is Axiad Mesh, its Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (IVIP), which delivers unified identity risk visibility and quantified risk analysis across the enterprise. Mesh is complemented by Axiad Conductor for FedRAMP-authorized credential management and Axiad Confirm for automated identity verification.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"Identity has become the primary attack surface for every enterprise we work with. Jay brings deep experience in cybersecurity buying cycles, an established network across the Fortune 500, and a strong track record of scaling enterprise revenue teams. As we expand into new verticals and build on our 95 percent customer retention rate, his ability to translate complex security innovation into measurable business outcomes will be critical."

David Canellos, CEO, Axiad

"Enterprises are under intense pressure to reduce identity risk, meet federal mandates, and secure a rapidly expanding population of machine and non-human identities. Axiad Mesh gives security teams the visibility and intelligence to identify, quantify, and fortify against that risk — across users, devices, machines, and AI agents. I joined because everything that matters was already in place: differentiated technology, real customer momentum, a market opportunity just beginning to take shape, and a team with the talent and conviction to capture it."

Jay Carpenter, Chief Revenue Officer, Axiad

ABOUT JAY CARPENTER

Carpenter is an enterprise sales leader with a track record of developing high-performing teams, cultivating C-suite relationships at global organizations, and driving sustained revenue growth. Prior to Axiad, he served in senior leadership roles at Prove Identity, Twilio, Oracle, and Gartner, spanning SaaS, identity verification, communications infrastructure, and enterprise research. His experience spans both direct enterprise sales and channel-driven growth motions across regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government.

About Axiad

Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised and vulnerable human and non-human identities. As these identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools and legacy PKI fall short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Through its Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (Axiad Mesh), strong user authentication backed by automated credential management with PKI-as-a-Service (Axiad Conductor), and automated identity verification (Axiad Confirm), Axiad delivers unified identity visibility and intelligence, quantified risk analysis, passwordless authentication, and post-quantum cryptography readiness. With a 95% customer retention rate, Axiad is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies to strengthen security and automate manual processes while reducing operational costs.

Trusted Identity. At the speed of now. Discover more at axiad.com or follow Axiad on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.