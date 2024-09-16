Axiad Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Sales

With More Than Four Decades of Combined Expertise, Executives to Further Solidify Identity Security Company's Financial Future and Support its Rapid Customer Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, an identity-first enabler of the zero-trust enterprise, today announced it has named Brian Szeto as its chief financial officer (CFO) and Lynne Boyd as its vice president (VP) of sales to support the company's rapid growth trajectory.

As CFO, Szeto will be responsible for managing and overseeing the organization's financial activities, including financial planning and strategy, investment and risk management, and mergers and acquisitions evaluations.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

"What drew me to Axiad was the combination of its incredibly talented and passionate team and its clear vision for impact on the identity security space," said Szeto. "In the coming months, I look forward to playing a crucial role in shaping the financial health and strategy of the company to support its ongoing growth efforts."

With more than two decades of finance experience, Szeto was most recently the CFO at Zimperium, a global leader in mobile enterprise security. Prior to Zimperium, he served as VP of finance at ThoughtSpot, the pioneer of search and AI-powered analytics, and held various finance leadership roles with NASDAQ and NYSE bellwethers, Workday and Juniper Networks.

As the VP of sales, Boyd will be primarily responsible for sales strategy development, customer relationship management, sales training and development, and revenue generation. Before joining Axiad, she served more than 20 years in sales leadership roles with various cybersecurity companies.

"For a company its size, Axiad has an impressive customer portfolio, including many Fortune 100 companies, which speaks to the strength of the company's technology and the critical market need," said Boyd. "In the short term, I plan to help Axiad expand opportunities with its existing large customers, develop additional customers in key industry verticals and continue to build a rockstar sales organization."

Boyd's previous positions include the VP of sales at Cloakware Corporation (acquired by Irdeto), VP of global services and solutions sales at Irdeto, area VP of sales at Perspecsys Inc. (acquired by Blue Coat Systems), and area VP of cloud security at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec). Most recently, she was the VP of sales, Americas at Ericom (acquired by Ericsson), where she worked closely with Axiad CEO David Canellos.

"The addition of Brian and Lynne – two exceptional leaders with more than four decades of combined expertise – represents the next significant chapter of building our world-class team," said Canellos. "Brian brings a proven track record of financial planning and instilling fiscal and operational discipline, an invaluable asset that will propel the company forward. Having worked with Lynne in the past, I'm confident in her ability to manage a team that establishes high-trust, long-term relationships with both existing and new customers, that will significantly increase the company's revenue growth."

The recently announced new headquarters location and executive appointments build on the company's momentum of raising $25 million in funding from Invictus Growth Partners as well as the recently announced appointments of Alex Au Yeung as chief product officer and Sergey Starzhinskiy as vice president of systems engineering.

About Axiad

Axiad provides comprehensive credential management systems that secure digital identities across users, machines, assets and interactions for enterprises and public-sector organizations. Axiad helps customers maximize their cybersecurity investments by seamlessly adding modern authentication and credential management processes into existing IAM workflows. This approach simplifies the complexities of managing disparate IAM solutions that work in an ever-growing mix of cloud-based, on-prem and hybrid infrastructures, all while maintaining compliance with stringent standards such as FedRAMP, CMMC and AAL3. Axiad's flagship offering, Axiad Cloud, is an advanced authentication toolset that delivers user-friendly, phishing-resistant authentication without requiring replacement of existing systems. Axiad Cloud leverages cloud-based PKI and robust credential management, supporting the industry's broadest range of credentials, including x.509-based TLS certificates, FIDO2, mobile MFA, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPMs and biometrics. Axiad Cloud customers benefit from lower IT costs, enhanced user satisfaction and fortified IAM processes that can withstand modern identity-based attacks. Visit axiad.com to learn more.

