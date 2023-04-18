Axiad Expands International Footprint With Canadian Hosting Capabilities

New In-Country Service Delivers Cloud-Based Passwordless Authentication That Aligns to Data Sovereignty and Compliance Requirements for Canadian-Based Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad , a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced it has further expanded internationally, delivering its flagship Axiad Cloud product that is now hosted in Canada. This expansion means that Canadian-based customers and organizations that have international operations in Canada are now able to host their authentication solution in country – aligning to certain data sovereignty requirements and helping customers comply with Canada's Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and other regulations.

"For many of our Canadian customers that wish to take advantage of the extra security and cost efficiencies of a cloud-based solution for authentication, it is critical that the application and related information is hosted in country," said Yves Audebert, co-CEO of Axiad. "With this new in-country hosting capability, we are now able to support these needs – giving them the benefits of our core Axiad Cloud product, including the ability to become phishing resistant, while also staying true to corporate, local, and jurisdictional requirements for data sovereignty."

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Axiad Cloud is an industry-leading platform that delivers a holistic, consistent, and secure "no password" passwordless future that eliminates the friction and risk found in typically fragmented solutions. Axiad Cloud is made up of a full suite of modular, passwordless authentication capabilities, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Phishing-Resistant Authentication, Certificate-Based Authentication for IAM, Passwordless Orchestration, and PKI as a Service.

Axiad's new service will be hosted only in Canadian-based AWS facilities, utilizing multiple available zones to provide a comprehensive, high-availability solution. With the offering being hosted locally, Canadian customers are likely to see improved performance relative to solutions not hosted in country as well.

Today's news further underscores Axiad's investment in serving its Canadian customers. The company has managed a research and development center in country since 2019, and it also operates a service center in the nation's capital of Ottawa where it provides professional services and technical support for organizations based in Canada.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy, and more.

