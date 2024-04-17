Axiad Names New Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Systems Engineering

Alex Au Yeung and Sergey Starzhinskiy Bring a Combined Four Decades of Product and Customer Experience to Spearhead the Company's New Identity-First Product Direction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, an identity-first enabler of the zero trust enterprise, today announced the appointment of Alex Au Yeung as its chief product officer (CPO) and Sergey Starzhinskiy as its vice president (VP) of systems engineering. In these newly appointed positions, Au Yeung will be responsible for the strategic product vision, including product strategy, development and management, while Starzhinskiy will be responsible for managing the technical pre-sales process.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

"Alex is a driven and humble leader that I know will effectively spearhead our new product direction to create impactful value, while Sergey is a passionate technologist who I'm confident will help us to drive out-of-the box thinking and innovation," said David Canellos, CEO of Axiad. "The addition of Alex and Sergey in these new roles reflects Axiad's commitment to a leadership team that will deliver exceptional technology and service to our growing customer base."

Au Yeung has more than two decades of experience in product management and software engineering spanning consumer to large enterprise markets. Most recently, he served as the CPO of Symantec, where he was responsible for delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect data, devices and networks from cyber threats. Prior to Symantec, he held various product leadership positions at Qualys and Dell.

"When you boil down security to what's most important, two main areas emerge: protecting your data and your people," said Au Yeung. "The industry has a solid handle on guarding data. But, when we look at the identity side, no single solution exists today that can help organizations with identity risk. This is a huge opportunity that I can help Axiad capitalize on to accelerate its next stage of product growth."

As the new VP of Systems Engineering, Starzhinskiy brings more than 15 years of experience across both cybersecurity and telecommunications industries in various customer-facing capacities. He was most recently a senior sales engineer at Ericsson-Cradlepoint, where he was responsible for technical pre-sales activities of Ericom solutions across North America as well as interacting with customers and providing input to product and marketing teams about new product features and functionality. Before that, he spent 12 years at F5, Inc. in support, consulting and technical pre-sales roles, and as a global solutions architect, where he was responsible for integrating the company's various security products.

"Axiad is well known in the authentication space and has developed a remarkable product that is used by many large Fortune 500 companies," said Starzhinskiy. "Looking ahead, Axiad is poised to deliver innovative solutions that will disrupt the authentication market, and I look forward to being part of this talented team and further contributing to the company's success."

About Axiad

Axiad delivers identity-first authentication technologies that help organizations protect users, machines, assets and interactions. Axiad customers optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexities, like cloud, on-prem and hybrid infrastructures, and while maintaining regulatory requirements like FedRAMP, CMMC and AAL3. Axiad's unique password-less orchestration features, MyCircle and Airlock, remove friction and overhead from enterprise-wide authentication management. The company's flagship offering, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that supports the widest range of credentials in the industry, including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics.

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.