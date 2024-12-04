Axiad Unveils Axiad Mesh to Resolve Identity Risk at Enterprise Scale

World's First Identity Risk Management Solution Helps Organizations Identify, Quantify and Automatically Remediate Risks, and Fortify Identities for Maximum Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad announced it is taking the fight against identity-originated breaches to the next level with the launch of Axiad Mesh—the world's first identity risk management solution focused on unifying all identity sources to detect and mitigate risk to the business. Historically, identity security has been an unserved area of risk, but as of today, cybersecurity teams can use Axiad Mesh to manage multiple identity platforms like identity providers (IdPs), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), identity security posture management (ISPM) and privileged access management (PAM).

Axiad Mesh empowers these teams to cohesively understand the true business risk and gain the near precognitive ability to anticipate and address complex attack vectors before they become active threats. Axiad's identity-first solution uses powerful, machine learning (ML)-driven technology to identify, quantify and fortify against identity risks across sprawling enterprise identities at scale—no matter the complexity.

Organizations are under attack like never before as remote work, software as a service (SaaS) dependencies and the relentless growth of machine identities create a breeding ground for breaches. In fact, a staggering 93% of surveyed organizations reported multiple identity-related breaches last year, according to CyberArk. Meanwhile, a recent Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) survey revealed that digital identity management is now the top priority for more than 20% of companies and a top three priority for over half of all companies surveyed. It's clear: the time has come for organizations to fortify their defenses, and Axiad Mesh is the solution that security leaders have been waiting for to take control of identity risks.

"Most organizations today have a slew of technologies and an increasingly complex landscape of identities associated with humans and non-human entities alike," said Alex Au Yeung, Axiad's chief product officer. "Any single entity can be associated with multiple identities—corporate-managed, privileged, shadow IT and even personal. Each poses a risk of compromise to an enterprise. Axiad Mesh solves the complexity surrounding identity security and illuminates identity risk potential, while operating within an organization's existing identity ecosystem. This approach gives our customers visibility into identity risk beyond any existing capability."

Axiad Mesh integrates with Axiad Conductor (formerly Axiad Cloud), the company's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) compliant and phishing-resistant authentication platform, to provide additional security assurance, further demonstrating Axiad's commitment to meeting the stringent security requirements of the public sector. Axiad's innovative approach is backed by patent-pending technology underscoring the uniqueness of Axiad Mesh as a novel solution for the emerging identity risk management space.

The key benefits of Axiad Mesh for organizations include:

Identifies identity risk – Provides the connective fabric that joins SaaS and on-premises solutions, helping companies discover, visualize and observe the identities used throughout the enterprise. The use of dynamic, ML-powered identity correlation across siloed systems provides a novel, unified and actionable view of an organization's identities and allows a rich class of identity risks to be detected that would otherwise go unnoticed and unchecked.

– Provides the connective fabric that joins SaaS and on-premises solutions, helping companies discover, visualize and observe the identities used throughout the enterprise. The use of dynamic, ML-powered identity correlation across siloed systems provides a novel, unified and actionable view of an organization's identities and allows a rich class of identity risks to be detected that would otherwise go unnoticed and unchecked. Quantifies identity risks – Assigns intuitive risk scores to highlight inconsistencies and vulnerabilities. Axiad Mesh measures the true contribution of the attack surface by scoring severity, probability and prevalence across the business. Additionally, trends around attack surface changes are used to predict future risks.

– Assigns intuitive risk scores to highlight inconsistencies and vulnerabilities. Axiad Mesh measures the true contribution of the attack surface by scoring severity, probability and prevalence across the business. Additionally, trends around attack surface changes are used to predict future risks. Fortifies identities against risk – Improves pre-recognition of complex attack vectors using known frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK®. The solution improves identity hygiene by automatically detecting and flagging issues like excessive permissions, weak or under-deployed multifactor authentication (MFA) or inconsistent statuses. It supports automated workflows to remediate these risks without manual intervention, with delegation to management platform workflows for automatic remediation, if needed. It also integrates with native remediation capabilities delivered by Axiad Conductor.

Additionally, Axiad Mesh supports out-of-the-box connectors with a broad range of third-party solutions, including Microsoft Entra ID, Workday, SailPoint, CrowdStrike, TriNet and other sources of digital identities. These pre-built integrations ensure that Axiad Mesh can be deployed quickly and seamlessly, giving enterprises immediate visibility into their identity security risks across their existing security stack—without the need to rip and replace or create new identity silos. Axiad Mesh is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling quick deployment to scale identity risk management alongside existing IT environments.

According to Joanna Burkey, corporate board director and former chief information security officer (CISO) of HP and Siemens, Axiad Mesh will fill an increasingly critical gap in enterprise identity defenses: "IT infrastructure has evolved to include many different identity sources, whether on-premises, in SaaS and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) environments or through business partners. The identity fabric design and functions available through Axiad Mesh will help close visibility gaps. Additionally, it will unify the work of identity operations, identity and access management (IAM) and security operations teams spread across organizations."

The launch of Axiad Mesh caps off a year full of significant key achievements, including recent leadership appointments, a new corporate headquarters in San Jose and raising $25 million in funding from Invictus Growth Partners to continue to fuel Axiad's mission.

For more information about Axiad Mesh, download the essential guide to identity risk management.

About Axiad

Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised credentials, which account for more than 70% of enterprise breaches. As human and non-human identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools fall short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Axiad bridges this divide by uncovering hidden identity risks and credential vulnerabilities, providing actionable insights to strengthen security—without requiring a complete system overhaul. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IAM infrastructures, enabling organizations to shrink their attack surface and adopt phishing-resistant, strong authentication methods. At Axiad, we make identity security simple, effective and real for a passwordless, more secure world. Discover more at axiad.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

