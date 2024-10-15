Axiado and AMI Partner to Deliver Advanced Platform Management Stack for NVIDIA MGX Servers

Collaboration Showcased at the 2024 OCP Global Summit with Integrated TCU and AMI Firmware Solutions for Enhanced Platform Security and Manageability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 OCP Global Summit – Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, today announced their partnership to deliver a cutting-edge BMC stack for NVIDIA MGX servers. The collaboration integrates Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with AMI's MegaRAC® BMC solution, providing a robust and secure platform for AI-driven data centers.

This collaboration leverages Axiado's OCP DC-SCM 2.0-compliant SCM3000 card, which is fully compatible with NVIDIA MGX servers. Combining Axiado's hardware-anchored security with AMI's dynamic firmware delivers enhanced platform security, manageability, and scalability, providing an optimal foundation for the next generation of secure, AI infrastructures.

"As AI workloads continue to expand, ensuring platform security at the firmware level is critical," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "By integrating our TCU technology with AMI's industry-leading BMC solutions, we are enhancing platform security and manageability for NVIDIA MGX servers, giving data centers the tools they need to protect and manage their AI infrastructure efficiently."

Key Collaboration Highlights:

Integration with AMI's Dynamic Firmware: Axiado's TCU is fully compatible with AMI's MegaRAC ® BMC solution, enabling real-time, pre-emptive threat detection, and advanced platform management for NVIDIA MGX servers. The combined solution provides foundational security and manageability for AI-driven environments, including support for Redfish ® (RESTful API), Out-of-Band management, KVM Redirection and Virtual Media to ensure that data centers can scale securely and efficiently.

NVIDIA MGX Server Compatibility: Axiado's OCP DC-SCM 2.0 compliant SCM3000 card delivers compatibility with NVIDIA MGX servers, allowing seamless integration with AMI's BMC firmware. This provides AI data centers with a secure, scalable infrastructure that enhances platform management while reducing risk from cyber threats.

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

OCP Global Summit 2024 Demonstration

At the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Axiado will demonstrate an integrated solution, featuring Axiado's SCM3000 card and AMI's BMC solutions on NVIDIA MGX servers. The live demo will highlight how real-time threat detection, BMC manageability, and AI-enhanced platform security work together to secure and optimize the performance of AI-driven infrastructures. Visit Axiado at booth C49 to see the future of platform security and manageability in action.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. Follow AMI on LinkedIn and Twitter/X to receive the latest news and announcements.

