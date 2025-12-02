Axiado Corporation Raises $100M in Series C+ Funding to Advance Platform Security and System Management Solutions for AI Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiado Corporation, a leading provider of security and management solutions for modern digital infrastructure, today announced it successfully raised $100+ million in an oversubscribed Series C+ funding round, led by Maverick Silicon with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Orbit Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital, Nosterra Ventures and others. This investment will fuel the company's rapid growth and continued innovation in AI-driven, hardware-anchored products and solutions that are redefining platform security, system management, and energy efficiency for AI data centers, networking, telecom and the edge.

Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) is redefining data center management control with security for the age of agentic AI. Axiado's TCU brings intelligence and trust to the platform level, combining secure control, compute, and AI-driven monitoring within a single chip. The TCU's continuous sensing, processing, and autonomous action capabilities provide the foundation required for intelligent, secure, resilient, and efficient self-managing systems in next generation cloud and data center infrastructures.

"The strong response to our Series C+ round is a clear validation from our customers and partners that AI-driven, hardware-anchored security is now a foundational requirement for today's data centers," said Gopi Sirineni, Founder, President and CEO of Axiado.

Proceeds from the oversubscribed Series C+ funding will be used to expand sales, marketing, and support teams, as well as to invest in the development of next-generation platforms. The funding will also fuel continued innovation, strengthen strategic partnerships with industry leaders, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives with OEM and ODM partners to bring Axiado solutions into more data centers worldwide. Recent milestones include doubling headcount in Taiwan and India, growing the overall team by 40% and opening a new office in India, positioning the company for continued global expansion in 2026 and beyond.

"As AI workloads continue to transform and push the limits of data center infrastructure, the need for hardware-anchored security has never been greater," said Andrew Homan, Managing Partner at Maverick Silicon. "Axiado's TCU not only protects infrastructure from threats in real time but also helps optimize power and cooling. We're proud to support their mission to build secure, intelligent, and sustainable, AI-ready computing environments."

"At Prosperity, we invest in technologies that create the foundation for safe and responsible AI," said Abishek Shukla, Managing Director at Prosperity7 Ventures US. "Axiado's AI-driven TCU architecture and its innovations in secure, energy-aware system management perfectly align with that vision. As AI systems become increasingly autonomous and compute-intensive, Axiado's ability to blend silicon-level trust with intelligent power optimization and system management positions it at the forefront of a more secure and sustainable digital future."

About Axiado

Axiado is an AI-first company redefining platform security and system management at the silicon level. Based in San Jose, Axiado partners with leading OEMs, ODMs, and CSPs worldwide. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital focused exclusively on the semiconductor and computing infrastructure sector. Maverick Capital is an investment adviser founded by Lee S. Ainslie III with over thirty years of operating history.

Media Contacts:

Jeremy Hyatt

Green Flash Media

[email protected]

Mrudhvika Sirineni

Axiado

[email protected]

SOURCE Axiado