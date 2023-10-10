Axiado Elevates Data Center Security with OCP-Based DC-SCM 2.0 Modules

News provided by

Axiado

10 Oct, 2023, 09:05 ET

Debut of Industry's First 1U Vertical and OCP-compliant Horizontal DC-SCM 2.0 Modules Expands Interoperability with Host Processor Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 OCP Global Summit -- Axiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware cybersecurity company, today announced the release of its SCM3000 family of modules compliant to the Open Compute Project's (OCP) data center secure control module (DC-SCM) Rev2.0 Ver 1.0 base specification. The integration of Axiado 's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU), announced and sampled in early 2023, into DC-SCM 2.0 establishes the cornerstone of this new specification and expands Axiado's solutions for enterprise platform management. The new SCM3000 module family establishes a new standard in scalability, longevity, and interoperability across generations of enterprise platforms.

Continue Reading
Axiado SCM3000 module family establishes a new standard in scalability, longevity, and interoperability across generations of enterprise platforms. Available now and will be showcased at the OCP Summit 2023 on October 17-19.
Axiado SCM3000 module family establishes a new standard in scalability, longevity, and interoperability across generations of enterprise platforms. Available now and will be showcased at the OCP Summit 2023 on October 17-19.

The DC-SCM Rev2.0 modules integrate Axiado's innovative TCU with AI/ML capabilities, which includes critical functions such as baseboard management controller (BMC), platform root of trust (PRoT), trusted platform module (TPM) and complex programmable logic device (CPLD), creating in effect a single-chip-based DC-SCM solution. Axiado's new SCM3000 family includes two modules providing form-factor flexibility for host processor modules (HPM):

  • SCM3001: 1U vertical DC-SCM 2.0 Card: Tailored for cloud, 5G and enterprise network switches, this compact card will have its design open-sourced via a contribution to the OCP community by year end.
  • SCM3002: Horizontal DC-SCM 2.0 Card: This card is designed to comply with DC SCM 2.0 specifications.

A key advantage of the SCM3000 modules is their wide compatibility with HPM platforms, ensuring a cohesive experience across a broad range of system deployments. Additionally, the implementation of a single system-on-chip (SoC) device brings a compact and efficient vertical form factor that optimizes space utilization, enhancing adaptability to various host processor motherboards.

"Axiado's industry-leading 1U server-compatible DC-SCM 2.0 vertical form factor and standard horizontal form factor cards are constructed on a 'DC-SCM-on-a-chip' single-chip integrated solution," said Raghu Kondapalli, Axiado's Chief Technology Officer. "This solution provides platform security, management, multi-tenancy, and AI/ML capabilities for real-time detection of vulnerabilities and threats such as ransomware."

"As a participant in the Open Compute Project's Startup Program, Axiado is actively ensuring compatibility of their new platform security solution with key hardware and software ecosystem partners," said Cliff Grossner Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at OCP. "This exemplifies how the OCP Community serves as a cornerstone for Axiado's accelerated market deployment through the adoption and development of equipment based upon OCP specifications."

In addition to the new SCM3000 modules, Axiado is also introducing a PCI Express card (NCM3000) powered by Axiado's TCU, delivering accelerated 1G/10G security processing and optimized workload execution.

Availability

Both SCM cards along with the NCM card are available now and will be showcased at the OCP Summit 2023 on October 17-19.

Additional Resources

Axiado Smart SCM Product Brief
Axiado NCM Product Brief

About Axiado

Axiado is a cybersecurity semiconductor company deploying a novel, AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel and other cyberattacks in the growing ecosystem of cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks. The company is developing a new class of processors called the trusted control/compute unit (TCU) that redefines security from the ground up. Its hardware-anchored and AI-driven security technologies include Secure Vault root-of-trust/cryptography core and per-platform secure AI pre-emptive threat detection engine. Axiado was founded in San Jose, Calif. in 2017 with a mission to protect the users of everyday technologies from digital threats. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on Linkedin.

SOURCE Axiado

Also from this source

Axiado and Wiwynn Forge Alliance to Pioneer Cutting-Edge OCP Recognized Servers

Axiado and Wiwynn Forge Alliance to Pioneer Cutting-Edge OCP Recognized Servers

2023 OCP Global Summit —Axiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware cybersecurity company, and Wiwynn, a leading cloud IT infrastructure provider...
VVDN Technologies and Axiado Collaborate on Open Compute Platform Compliant Data Center and Telco O-RAN Servers

VVDN Technologies and Axiado Collaborate on Open Compute Platform Compliant Data Center and Telco O-RAN Servers

2023 OCP Global Summit — VVDN Technologies, a global provider of product engineering, manufacturing and digital services and solutions, and Axiado...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.