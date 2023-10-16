Axiado Launches AI Security Platform Featuring OCP Compliant Modules, Strategic Software Alliances, and Premier System Partners

Live Demonstrations at the 2023 OCP Global Summit Showcase Axiado's Industry-Leading Partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 OCP Global Summit — Axiado, a leading innovator in AI-enabled hardware secure solutions, today announced its readiness to deploy its TCU (Trusted Control/Compute Unit) platform security solution for the world of cloud, 5G and network switching technologies.

"Cloud security is going through an inflection point. Axiado's comprehensive approach to secure platforms at the hardware level and their commitment to collaborative partnerships position them as a key player in shaping the future of this space," said Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy.

Axiado's is responding to today's disruptive market landscape by offering a turnkey solution by showcasing the following key milestones:

Open Compute Project (OCP)-compliant modules: Axiado has launched innovative DC-SCM 2.0 (Data Center Secure Control Module) modules in both horizontal and 1U vertical form factors – an industry first. The portfolio also includes network compute modules (NCMs) to accelerate secure network processing. This offering enables complex hardware interoperability, making it easier and more efficient for engineers to develop and deploy secure solutions.





Axiado has launched innovative DC-SCM 2.0 (Data Center Secure Control Module) modules in both horizontal and 1U vertical form factors – an industry first. The portfolio also includes network compute modules (NCMs) to accelerate secure network processing. This offering enables complex hardware interoperability, making it easier and more efficient for engineers to develop and deploy secure solutions. ODM/OEM strategic partnerships: Axiado has worked closely with ODM/OEM industry leaders to build complete systems integrated with essential security and control features, ensuring that Axiado's solutions meet the full requirements of end customers. Demos of these TCU-based ODM/OEM systems for each of the target applications (cloud, 5G and enterprise switching) will be unveiled at the OCP Global Summit.





Axiado has worked closely with ODM/OEM industry leaders to build complete systems integrated with essential security and control features, ensuring that Axiado's solutions meet the full requirements of end customers. Demos of these TCU-based ODM/OEM systems for each of the target applications (cloud, 5G and enterprise switching) will be unveiled at the OCP Global Summit. Collaboration with trusted firmware players: Axiado is collaborating with industry-leading software companies such as Insyde and AMI, ensuring integration of Axiado solutions into the software ecosystem.





Axiado is collaborating with industry-leading software companies such as Insyde and AMI, ensuring integration of Axiado solutions into the software ecosystem. Engagement with the OCP community: Selected by OCP to be part of its new Startup Program, Axiado is actively engaging with the OCP community to introduce a vertical version of DC-SCM2.0 / 1U. In addition, Axiado is adopting Caliptra Silicon root of trust (RoT) as an option on its TCU platform and will demonstrate the use of Caliptra to perform silicon RoT with a CPU host.





Selected by OCP to be part of its new Startup Program, Axiado is actively engaging with the OCP community to introduce a vertical version of DC-SCM2.0 / 1U. In addition, Axiado is adopting Caliptra Silicon root of trust (RoT) as an option on its TCU platform and will demonstrate the use of Caliptra to perform silicon RoT with a CPU host. Go-to-market acceleration: Turnkey kits, including full software for management and security running on the TCU while interfacing to a host CPU, are available now for proof-of-concept, system integration and key security implementation.

"Axiado's mission is to provide engineering excellence and innovative solutions that empower the industries of tomorrow," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO, Axiado. "We believe that by addressing the complex challenges faced in the cloud, 5G and network switching markets, we are enabling our customers to achieve their goals more efficiently and securely."

Demonstrations at OCP Summit 2023

Axiado, in collaboration with its partners AEI, AMD, Gigabyte, Sanmina, Senao, Tyan, VVDN and Wiwynn, will demonstrate its full platform security solution at the 2023 OCP Global Summit on October 17-19. In addition, at Station 4 at the OCP Experience Center, Axiado will showcase a DC-SCM2.0 demonstration for Caliptra silicon RoT alongside Tyan and AMD.

Supporting Quotes: What Industry Leaders are Saying about Axiado's Platform Security Solution

Harry Soin, Senior Director of Technical Marketing, Advanced Energy

"Employing the latest advances in security is mandatory to protect next generation cloud computing. I've seen Axiado, with its TCU building block, be a good match with our power products to enhance the level of security and protection of our customer's server power systems."

Srivatsan Ramachandran, Vice President and General Manager, Global Strategic Business, AMI

"AMI has been a driving force behind modern compute environments, providing scalability, security, and sustainability. We're thrilled to team up with the cybersecurity innovators at Axiado, integrating AI-infused hardware solutions to embrace the next wave of technological change. Together, we're shaping the future of tech."

Daniel Hou, General Manager, Giga Computing

"The enterprise server market is demanding advanced security features that require a new breed of chip solutions and AI-driven approaches. The Axiado TCU AX2000/AX3000 family offers a fresh and new approach to platform security. Early adoption of innovative technologies like Axiado's will enable a continued leadership position for GIGABYTE with our enterprise customer base."

Stephen Gentile, Chief Marketing Officer, Insyde Software

"As a leading independent firmware supplier, Insyde Software fully understands the evolving security and management landscape and the importance of continual innovation in this area. That's why we are thrilled to collaborate with innovative newcomers like Axiado, ensuring our mutual customers have best-in-class platform security solutions."

Bou Lin, President, Senao

"Our clients consistently express the need for enhanced security protection in our next-generation product line, including enterprise-class top-of-rack switches. By integrating the Axiado TCU into Senao's leading enterprise switches, we can deliver the enhanced security features our clients demand today."

Eric Kuo, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit, Tyan Computer Corporation



"TYAN is a strong believer in modularized server systems for enterprise customers as well as cloud service providers. We therefore work closely with silicon players like Axiado to ensure a new wave of platform security solutions can fit well within OCP's DC-SCM2.0 specifications. Our engineering teams collaborate to ensure interoperability between TCU - based DC-SCM and TYAN's industry leading Host Processor Modules."

William Lin, President of Enterprise & Networking Business Group, Wistron Corp.



"Wistron is a key proponent for OCP based initiatives such as DC-SCM as it aligns well with our end customers in the Enterprise and CSP markets. We are therefore excited to look for opportunities to collaborate with chip-level disruptors such as Axiado which complement our go-to-market vision and provide new innovations in platform security.

Steven Lu, Executive Vice President, Wiwynn

"The collaboration between Wiwynn and Axiado signifies a critical leap forward for the cloud service provider and enterprise markets. This shift toward modular systems aligns perfectly with the industry's trajectory and reinforces Wiwynn's position as a Tier 1 player."

About Axiado's TCU

The Axiado AX3000/AX2000 TCUs represent a new category of forensic-enabled cybersecurity processors designed to enhance existing zero-trust models. TCUs combine silicon, AI and data collection, and software into a compact, power-efficient SoC with unique AI functionality explicitly designed for security. The single-chip solution is rooted in real-time and proactive AI with pre-emptive threat detection and comprehensive protection provided by a dedicated coprocessor that allows manufacturers to build safe, secure, and resilient solutions by design and default.

The TCU relies extensively on AI-based real-time threat mitigation with forensic-enabled hardware fingerprints as well as platform monitoring and optimization (clocks/voltages/temperature) using AI and machine learning (ML). The TCU solution includes root of trust (RoT), baseboard management controller (BMC), trusted platform module (TPM), hardware security module, SmartNIC, firewall, and AI and ML technologies.

About Axiado

Axiado is a cybersecurity semiconductor company deploying a novel, AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel and other cyberattacks in the growing ecosystem of cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks. The company is developing new class of processors called the trusted control/compute unit (TCU) that redefines security from the ground-up: its hardware-anchored and AI-driven security technologies include Secure Vault root-of-trust/cryptography core and per-platform Secure AI pre-emptive threat detection engine. Axiado is a San Jose based company with a mission to protect the users of everyday technologies from digital threats. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiado