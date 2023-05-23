Axiado Samples World's First AI-Driven Security Processors

Single-chip trusted control/compute unit (TCU) provides the industry's most robust, hardware-anchored solution for detecting cyberattacks on next-generation servers in data centers, 5G infrastructure, and network switches

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2023 — Axiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware cybersecurity company, today introduced the AX3000 and AX2000 trusted control/compute units (TCUs), the world's first fully integrated AI-driven hardware security platform solutions designed to help detect cybersecurity and ransomware attacks on next-generation servers and infrastructure elements in cloud datacenters, 5G networks, and network switches. Samples of AX3000/AX2000 TCUs are available now.

Axiado will demonstrate AX3000/AX2000 TCUs leveraging its AI-driven hardware security platform at Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30-June 2, 2023.

Axiado's TCU comes to market at a time when cybercrime and ransomware attacks are skyrocketing. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, it's expected that cybercrime will cost the world economy around $10.5 trillion annually. Estimates suggest in 2022 a ransomware attack took place successfully every 40 seconds, with an attempt nearly every 11 seconds, according to DataProt.

Residing in the lowest layer of the hardware stack and integrating all security functions within a single SoC or module, the Axiado TCU effectively acts as a "last line of defense," even when all other network functions have been compromised. The TCU detects and stops ongoing attacks and recovers the system from an attack by isolating it from the network.

The Axiado AX3000/AX2000 TCUs represent a new category of forensic-enabled cybersecurity processors that are designed to enhance existing Zero-Trust models. TCUs combine silicon, AI and data collection, and software into a compact, power-efficient SoC with unique AI functionality explicitly designed for security. The single-chip solution is rooted in real-time and proactive AI with pre-emptive threat detection and comprehensive protection, provided by a dedicated coprocessor that allows manufacturers to build safe, secure, and resilient solutions by design and default.

The TCU platform has capabilities never available before. Housed in a 23 x 23 BGA SoC and drawing under 5W, the TCU features a distributed hardware security manager with anti-tamper and anti-counterfeit hardware, and a control/management plane SmartNIC network interface controller that includes platform and tenant virtualization. It also offers protection from ransomware and side-channel attacks, such as differential power analysis, voltage glitching and clock manipulation that are used to extract cryptographic keys.

The TCU relies extensively on AI-based real-time threat mitigation with forensic-enabled hardware fingerprints as well as platform monitoring and optimization (clocks/voltages/temp) using AI and machine learning. The SoC includes Root of Trust (RoT), a baseboard management controller (BMC), a trusted platform module (TPM), a hardware security module, SmartNIC, firewall, and AI and machine learning.

"This is a major step forward in our vision to provide comprehensive, AI-driven platform security in a single-chip SoC," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO, Axiado. "Our TCU is a game changer that delivers a lower cost of ownership than any other alternative in the market. We look forward to collaborating with ODMs/OEMs, cloud service providers, and the entire security ecosystem to help make the world's digital infrastructure safer and more secure."

"There are multiple market pressure points we are grappling with when it comes to cloud computing," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO, and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Finding ways to protect against the endemic ransomware trend, the move towards modular server systems as driven by OCP and the natural integration of functions in silicon SOCs sets us up for a new wave of innovation in silicon and systems. I believe, Axiado is well positioned to shine in the new world that takes zero trust security to the next level."

"We are very pleased to have Axiado actively participate in the Open Compute Project (OCP) Community by taking the OCP approved Datacenter Secure Control Module Specification (DC-SCM) and build a product compliant with this specification," said George Tchaparian, CEO, OCP. "Axiado's innovative security platform is a perfect example of how OCP's open specifications make hyperscale DC operator-led innovation available to all. Similarly, adopters from all corners of the market can now easily deploy OCP's DC-SCM standard."

DEMO AT COMPUTEX 2023

Axiado will demonstrate AX3000/AX2000 TCUs leveraging its AI-driven hardware security platform on a DC-SCM 2.0 server. This demonstration will be at Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30-June 2, 2023.

AVAILABILITY

Axiado is currently sampling its AX3000/AX2000 TCUs to early-access partners in servers, wireless base stations, wired security appliances, centralized, and distributed infrastructure, and next-generation smart edge gateways. The AX2000 TCU provides a cost-effective advanced platform security option, while the AX3000 adds runtime protection and AI-based automation.

Axiado also offers AX3000/AX2000 TCUs in a Smart-SCM security module that is compliant with the Open Compute Project (OCP) datacenter-ready secure control module (DC-SCM) standard.

Samples of AX3000 and AX2000 are available now. Contact Axiado or register for a development kit today.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Jas Tremblay, Vice president and General Manager, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom

"We are pleased to see Axiado bring its new TCU security processors to market, where it's critical to provide data centers with the most advanced cybersecurity tools available. Security and AI-intensive technology is important to the data center, where security threats are a great concern for companies. The Axiado TCU platform is the next step to delivering the cybersecurity tools the market needs."

Michael Lee, SVP of Engineering, Accton Technology Corporation

"Networking applications are required to have stringent security requirements. A compact integrated platform security solution with open-source software is needed to enable next generation ToR switching for both enterprise and data center applications. Working with a disruptive technology such as the one from Axiado will make our end solution more compelling to our end customers."

Richard Liu, General Manager of Enterprise Solutions BU, ASUSTek Computer Inc.

"The prevalence of cloud and edge services has led to a rise in network attacks and fraud incidents. Our focus is on enhancing the server hardware security of our customers' data center infrastructure. We are confident that by teaming up with Axiado, we can accomplish this objective."

Magesh Ethirajan, Director General, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

"Advanced research in high-performance computing (HPC) and building exascale computing infrastructure are imperative to solving large societal problems. We are a leading R&D institute involved in HPC, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Microprocessor & Strategic Electronics, and actively engaging with premier institutions and leading innovators, such as Axiado, to find solutions for significant societal problems like ransomware and side-channel attacks in data centers."

Mike Yang, SVP & GM, Quanta Computer

"As we design platforms for the workload of tomorrow, an integrated solution such as Axiado TCU is a welcome development that will improve system resilience and scalability."

Bou Lin, President, Senao Networks Inc.

"The wide networking application set where Senao plays is rapidly demanding a higher level of future proofing in all areas, including security. Working with Axiado's hardware-anchored and AI-driven platform security establishes a solid basis for our portfolio to effectively compete and lead in the market."

Joseph Byrne, Microprocessor Report, Editor-in-Chief, TechInsights

"Securing and managing computing infrastructure is critical for cloud service providers, telcos, and others employing large server fleets to deliver services. At the same time, ransomware and other malware threatens these companies' businesses. A single chip integrating server management, platform trust functions, and AI hardware to protect, monitor, and control systems delivers more capabilities in a smaller form factor than cobbling together legacy technologies."

Danny Hsu, President, Tyan Computer Corporation

"We have collaborated with Axiado on their DC-SCM project for cloud service providers. DC-SCM 2.0 server is a product that very few manufacturers in the OCP community can develop and bring to the market. Tyan is excited to partner with Axiado for its TCU product design. Axiado's Smart-SCM provides our DC-SCM 2.0 servers with the cutting-edge security that puts us at the forefront of next-generation multi-node servers."

Puneet Agarwal, Founder and CEO, VVDN Technologies

"Axiado and VVDN have been collaborating on multiple projects, where Axiado's domain knowledge in SoC and security is a great complement to VVDN's manufacturing and system capabilities. I look forward to continuing our partnership with a major milestone demonstrating our respective technologies at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, California in the upcoming October."

Steven Lu, Senior Vice President, Wiwynn Corporation

"As an active contributor to OCP Server Design Project, we're always evaluating innovative solutions such as the Axiado TCU. Our partnership with Axiado is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best server solutions to hyperscale datacenter customers."

ABOUT AXIADO

Axiado is a cybersecurity semiconductor company deploying a novel, AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel and other cyberattacks in the growing ecosystem of cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks. The company is developing new class of processors called the trusted control/compute unit (TCU) that redefines security from the ground-up: its hardware-anchored and AI-driven security technologies include Secure Vault root-of-trust/cryptography core and per-platform Secure AI pre-emptive threat detection engine. Axiado was founded in San Jose, Calif. in 2017 with a mission to protect the users of everyday technologies from digital threats. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Green Flash Media

Jeremy Hyatt

[email protected]

SOURCE Axiado