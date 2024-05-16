Axient Systems expands to Delft, strengthening the regional Aerospace Delta

Located at Poortweg 4A, in Delft, this new office will be a hub for cutting-edge solutions and services in three key business areas: Space Systems Engineering, Critical Asset Security, and Modeling, Simulation and Analysis. These strategic areas leverage Axient's core capabilities and deep expertise to deliver innovative solutions to civil, defense, and commercial customers across the Netherlands, Europe, and the United States.

Strategic location for aerospace innovation

"We chose Delft as the home for our new subsidiary because it places us in the heart of innovation in the Netherlands aerospace community," said Jay Kovacs, Chief Innovation Officer for Axient and Managing Director for Axient Systems.

With more than 80% of the Dutch space ecosystem present in this region, also known as Aerospace Delta, Axient Systems will have access to a unique cluster with advanced knowledge and expertise, as well as ample talent availability. Additionally, with more than 250 active companies and organizations in the defense industry nearby, there will be numerous opportunities for close partnerships.

Assistance from InnovationQuarter and NFIA

The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency and InnovationQuarter, the regional economic development agency for the province of Zuid-Holland, assisted in the setup process.

"We warmly welcome Axient Systems to the Netherlands and are excited about their decision to start their European expansion from here. Our robust aerospace and defense ecosystems offer Axient Systems an ideal environment to thrive and we are eager to support them in rolling out their activities and finding strong partnerships within our innovative community," said Chris van Voorden, Director Foreign Investments & Trade at InnovationQuarter.

Delft offers the ideal mix

With the presence of Delft University of Technology, TNO Space & Scientific Instrumentation and companies such as FSO Instruments, the city of Delft offers an ideal mix of talent, knowledge and commercial parties with which Axient Systems can collaborate.

"I am very pleased to welcome Axient Systems to Delft, as it is the first of its kind to establish itself in our city. It is even more exciting to hear that our unique ecosystem was the main reason for coming to Delft. I wish Jay and his team the best of luck and we stand ready to support him on his journey," said Maaike Zwart, vice-mayor of the City of Delft.

The launch ceremony took place at the Arsenaal Hotel and was attended by more than 30 participants, including current and future Axient Systems partners, local and regional government officials, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

About Axient LLC

Axient advances defense and civilian missions from aerospace to cyberspace with multi-domain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations, and advanced technologies. We partner with our customers to identify and analyze their most important challenges and design solutions that turn challenges into breakthroughs to accelerate assured performance. With extensive domain expertise in defense and aerospace, we rapidly develop mission-enabling technologies that allow customers to move at mission speed. To learn more about how Axient can accelerate possible for your organization, visit www.axientcorp.com.

About InnovationQuarter

InnovationQuarter is the regional economic development agency for the Province of Zuid-Holland. Their mission is to strengthen the regional economic structure by stimulating the innovation potential of this unique region. In close collaboration with all major corporations and many SME's, educational and research institutes as well as government organizations, they align the efforts required to design a brighter tomorrow. The City of Delft is one of its founders and shareholders. www.innovationquarter.nl | www.aerospacedelta.nl

SOURCE Axient LLC