Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) Introduces Fractional GC Services Purpose-Built for Private Equity and Venture-Backed Companies, and High-Growth Small Businesses

Purpose-built for three dynamic market segments—private equity (PE) and venture capital-backed (VC) portfolio companies (portcos), and fast-growing independent entrepreneurial businesses—this new service provides high-quality in-house GC support to companies at critical stages of their evolution, where legal complexities and requirements are mounting but the costs and commitment of a full-time in-house general counsel aren't yet warranted.

AA&C's Fractional GC Services are tailor-made to meet the risk, compliance, and legal standards of investment sponsors, bolster enterprise risk management and controls, and prepare companies for the rigorous due diligence that impacts valuation, capital raises, and exits. The Services flexibly scale from a few hours per week to full-time General Counsel support, navigating the legal challenges relevant and unique to each type of organization.

AA&C's Fractional GC Services are led by partners with past GC and in-house legal experience, who have access to Axiom's expansive bench of high-quality legal talent, all to address the practice areas that concern PE- and VC-backed ventures and thriving small businesses. Practices include AI, M&A, commercial contracts, labor and employment, real estate, IP, and more—all while delivering savings up to 25% less than traditional Arizona-located law firms.

"Legal work in these companies is often handled by a CFO, COO, or other C-suite member as a side responsibility, supplemented by law firms charging high rates that are ultimately unsustainable," said Catherine Kemnitz, Managing Director for Axiom Advice & Counsel and Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Axiom. "This strategy increases risk and hampers regulatory readiness, which creates significant challenges when competing for capital where sponsors will also weigh their risk. It also fails to capitalize on potential revenue growth opportunities, particularly through sales cycle acceleration. Our Fractional GC Services can make all the difference in the next capital raise, next growth chapter, or exit, because they help high-growth companies be focused and prepared."

Moreover, these three market segments are often interconnected, with companies moving from high-growth Series A-D rounds to being backed by private equity as their investment life cycle advances. AA&C's Fractional GC Services are designed to meet the specific legal needs of these distinct yet interrelated market segments by providing tailored services with industry-specific support and experience for each.

AA&C Fractional GC Service for Private Equity Portcos: For PE-backed portcos, untended compliance and risk issues can delay or even scuttle a possible transaction, and can also reduce value realized. The Fractional GC lead partner, working with high-quality Axiom lawyers, assesses the risk profile of the portco, standardizes compliance best practices, resolves ongoing legal issues, and helps the portco maintain transaction readiness for potential due diligence. This agile approach allows portcos to implement consistent legal strategies, enhance value, reduce risk, and unlock growth opportunities. With the right legal setup, portcos can accelerate sales processes and compete more effectively for top talent, positioning themselves for increased market competitiveness and value creation.





AA&C Fractional GC Service for Venture-Backed Startups: For VC-backed startups, rapid scaling and disruptive innovation can cause neglected compliance, risk, and legal issues to hinder fundraising rounds or jeopardize potential exits. The Fractional GC lead partner, working with specialized Axiom lawyers, establishes robust legal foundations, business processes, and compliance measures, supporting hypergrowth while mitigating risk. By providing startups with on-demand GC services, VC-backed companies can efficiently and effectively round out their C-suite, bringing seasoned legal expertise to the leadership team without diverting critical resources from core product development and market expansion efforts. This strategy navigates complex regulatory landscapes and enhances decision-making, positioning startups for sustainable growth and success.





AA&C Fractional GC Service for High-Growth Small Businesses: For founders, leaders, and operators of high-growth entrepreneurial businesses, navigating legal complexities can be overwhelming and potentially threaten long-term business health. The Fractional GC lead partner, drawing on Axiom's deep bench of experienced lawyers, provides valuable counsel, affordable legal support to assess and address key risk areas and compliance needs, and provides guidance on day-to-day legal matters. This approach allows leaders at these companies to remain focused on the core business while helping preserve their balance sheet by avoiding exorbitant law firm costs.

"Leaders of businesses backed by private capital often have to make difficult choices between enabling growth and preserving capital," said Andrea Liburdi, Partner at Axiom Advice & Counsel. "Our Fractional GC Services meet this challenge head on. You get a one-stop shop with the ability to quickly assemble and access a high-quality legal team, as well as get specialized help when the need arises—and all for less than you might expect to spend with a traditional law firm. The result is a flexible legal function that's a valuable contributor to and enabler of growth."

