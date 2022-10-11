Axiom Cloud Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards. Conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SaaS companies worldwide, the audit affirms that Axiom Cloud's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC 2 Type 1 certification demonstrates to Axiom Cloud's current and future customers that their data is managed with the highest standard of security and compliance. Axiom Cloud offers "apps for refrigeration" that help solve its customers' biggest energy, maintenance, and sustainability challenges.

Axiom Cloud provides software solutions to Sprouts Farmers Market, Grocery Outlet, Whole Foods, HelloFresh, and other North American companies that rely heavily on refrigeration. Axiom Cloud's apps help solve its customers' biggest energy, maintenance, and sustainability challenges associated with operating their refrigeration systems. These challenges include rising energy costs, a shortage of qualified refrigeration technicians, refrigerant compliance requirements, and supply chain constraints that make emergency equipment replacements extremely challenging. Solving these challenges requires Axiom Cloud to integrate with existing refrigeration equipment and securely manage hundreds to thousands of live data streams for each facility.

"Protecting people and data is Axiom Cloud's number one Guiding Principle," said Nikhil Saralkar, CTO of Axiom Cloud. "This SOC 2 Type 1 certification demonstrates to our current and future customers that their data is managed with the highest standard of security and compliance."

SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process customer data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

Axiom Cloud is also working toward achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, and the examination period is already underway. For more information about Axiom Cloud's security practices, visit https://www.axiomcloud.ai/security

Axiom Cloud's mission is to use software and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy experts, and software developers solves retail grocery's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by layering intelligence onto their existing refrigeration systems. www.axiomcloud.ai.

