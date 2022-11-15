Axiom Cloud Saved the World's Leading Meal-Kit Provider HelloFresh Over $71,000 At Its Pilot Site

HelloFresh plans to deploy the Axiom apps throughout North America to drive sustainability, maintenance, and cost savings goals.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud, creator of the Facilities Analyzer™ and Virtual Battery™ apps, today announced that its suite of refrigeration management software has delivered $71,000 of value in the first six months of operation at a HelloFresh cold storage warehouse.

Driven by a desire to reduce complexity and use data to lower operational costs across its large-scale production facilities, HelloFresh chose a partner with a reputation for optimizing refrigeration, Axiom Cloud.

HelloFresh

"Axiom's AI enables us to more intelligently maintain our refrigeration assets, increase uptime, and save money month after month," said Brandon Preston, Vice President of Safety, Maintenance and Reliability Engineering at HelloFresh. "We look forward to deploying Axiom's apps in additional HelloFresh facilities throughout North America."

Axiom Cloud provides software to grocery and cold storage facilities to reduce energy and maintenance costs, service calls, and refrigerant leak rates. The solution integrates with existing refrigeration equipment and securely manages hundreds to thousands of live data streams for each facility.

"The Axiom apps are designed to provide value autonomously behind the scenes," said Amrit Robbins, CEO of Axiom Cloud. "HelloFresh is a sophisticated and engaged partner – it has been amazing to see the results we can produce by supporting the HelloFresh team with predictive insights and automation."

HelloFresh has committed significant resources to achieving environmental targets: reduce the amount of food waste and cut the amount of CO 2 emissions from production facilities by 50% and 60% per euro of revenue, respectively.

"Axiom Cloud apps are helping us significantly reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from our fulfillment centers," said Jeffrey Yorzyk, Senior Director of Sustainability at HelloFresh. "By lowering our refrigerant leak rates and reducing energy consumption, Axiom Cloud moves us close to our sustainability goals."

See complete case study here: https://www.axiomcloud.ai/resources/#case-studies

About Axiom Cloud

Axiom Cloud's mission is to use software and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy experts, and software developers solves retail grocery's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by layering intelligence onto their existing refrigeration systems. www.axiomcloud.ai .

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit company. The HelloFresh Group consists of six brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan and Ireland. In Q3 2022 HelloFresh delivered 243 million meals and reached 7.5 million active customers. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and its shares are currently being traded on the MDAX. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Tokyo and Dublin.

Media Contact:

Anna Laxamana

510-683-5200 x1

[email protected]

SOURCE Axiom Cloud