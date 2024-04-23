Axiom Completes Over 250 Large Legal Projects, Expands Program with Law Firm Services

The first milestone: Axiom successfully completed more than 250 large legal projects for nearly 100 clients across 27 industries—including many of the biggest brands in the US, UK, EU, and APAC. These large projects cover complex legal work performed by close to 700 Axiom lawyers and legal professionals for clients in technology, life sciences, consumer products, industrials, financial services, and dozens of other industries.

The second milestone: Today Axiom announced that US clients can now use Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C), Axiom's affiliated Arizona-based law firm, to assemble and lead large teams of high-quality Axiom lawyers on the client's behalf, with full law firm partner supervision, accountability, legal advice, plus an exciting array of tracking, reporting, and other business and technological capabilities—all at rates that are significantly less than traditional law firms, without compromising quality or service levels.

"Axiom has a unique, differentiated model that can support large legal projects globally at rates that will help in-house teams reduce their legal spend, while executing complex large matters quickly, confidently, and effectively," said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "Axiom's model resets the bar for value in legal services compared to traditional law firms, Big Four consulting organizations, and other alternative legal service providers by leveraging our world-class bench of on-demand legal talent, without the overhead and profit-per-partner focus of traditional firms. And over 10,000 active client feedback surveys show that 90% of clients say Axiom's talent is equal to or better than law firm talent."

For US businesses that want a full-service solution, AA&C can take the entire large project off the in-house team's plate. Instead of having to absorb a large project in-house or send it to an expensive law firm, clients get the same legal supervision they get from a traditional law firm—plus an array of business advantages law firms typically don't provide, such as data-driven quality control, weekly status reports, project dashboards, and more—all with innovative, cost-effective pricing that should make any CEO and CFO smile.

For global clients who want to assemble a legal dream team to tackle a large project completely in-house, there's Axiom's core in-house solution. An Axiom team can be rapidly assembled to take on the project directly, with a project leader managed by the client.

Regardless of the approach used, Axiom can organize and structure large projects with teams ranging from 2 to more than 50 lawyers and legal professionals (including legal operations, paralegals, contract managers, and more), across 31 industries and 14 practice areas, with an emphasis on crucial areas in top demand today, including:

Mergers and Acquisitions : Contract review at scale for acquisitions and spinoffs, with end-to-end end support of contract remediation workflow, including planning, communications development, contract review, remediation decisions, sending required paperwork, and management of required negotiations.

Regulatory and Compliance : Analysis and re-contracting related to regulatory changes, including review and remediation of a company's compliance infrastructure as well as review and gap analysis of all compliance programs to integrate new regulations or improve performance—and all customizable for highly-regulated industries.

Data Privacy : Work related to fast-evolving regulatory regimes, such as the GDPR, SCC, EU AI Act, DORA, US's patchwork of state AI laws—including more than 400 pending regulations. Gap analysis, contract review, and re-papering related to privacy programs to incorporate new regulations; review of privacy provisions in contracts to ensure compliance, and papering of appliable amendments, including any negotiations required. 1

Commercial Contracting : Structured support of commercial contracting workflows, including work intake, assignments, drafting, negotiations, and administration; with a flexible central contracting team that can support and scale multiple, varied workstreams based on demand.

Internal Labor and Employment Investigations: Consistent and efficient handling of internal investigations with end-to-end management of complex workplace investigations or backlog clearance related to human resources (HR) or ethics violations.

"If your core team needs to be deployed on a large project, you're going to have a major capacity crunch on your hands," said Catherine Kemnitz, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Axiom and Managing Director of AA&C. "Axiom can rapidly assemble a large team tailored to your need, with the exact legal knowledge you need—a team that knows how to work with your in-house employees and can work closely with your law firm or consulting partner on any slice of work. Whatever the large project challenge, Axiom has a flexible solution that can quickly meet the need."

For more information or to talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com/solutions/large-projects. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Axiom Advice & Counsel

Located in Arizona, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) is setting a new standard for the modern law firm. From prioritizing clients and the lawyer experience, to finding the right legal talent for the right legal matter, AA&C's approach to the law firm model provides clients with better value for every dollar spent on outside counsel. AA&C represents a diverse set of clients, ranging from growing mid-market businesses to global multinationals with large in-house teams. The firm focuses on corporate law including general counsel services, real estate, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory matters. For more information, please visit https://www.axiomadviceandcounsel.com.

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

