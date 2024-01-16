Axiom Continues to Invest in C-Suite Leadership Team with New CFO Appointment

Nestlé Health Sciences' former CFO joins forces with the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent today announced that Eric Bouchard, previously CFO of Nestlé Health Sciences, has joined the company's executive leadership team.

Eric Bouchard, Axiom Chief Financial Officer
Bouchard's executive appointment follows Axiom's appointments of Ashlin Quirk as General Counsel, Katrina Benjamin as Chief Product Officer, and Andy Burtis as Chief Marketing Officer last year. They underscore Axiom's commitment to strategic growth, client-driven innovation, and ensuring customer delight in an evolving market for on-demand, high-value legal services that GCs, DGCs, legal operations professionals, and their in-house teams and businesses need—including highly experienced counsel, legal teams, and even law firm work with partner oversight—provided at a fraction of the cost Big Law commands for top-tier law firm work.

"Eric brings a wealth of global enterprise financial experience that will help Axiom to continue to scale our business" said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "Together with our other C-suite team members and more than 14,000 lawyers and legal pros, we'll ensure Axiom remains the #1 global legal talent provider and the profession's first choice for right-sizing their legal spend, without compromising risk, experience, or outcomes."

As the former CFO of Nestlé Health Sciences, Bouchard brings a highly distinguished record of performance to Axiom. A vital member of the finance team, he brought best practices and principles to Nestlé Health Sciences, including support and value-added analysis that measurably improved the performance of the company's commercial and operational teams. His expertise was instrumental in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives, contributing to Nestlé Health Sciences' growth and profitability. Bouchard's credentials include Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Accountant, Certified Public Accountant (CPA, Delaware), and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business in Montreal.

"I'm thrilled to join Axiom as CFO and bring a unique approach that extends beyond traditional financial roles," said Bouchard. "My focus is on championing Axiom's top-tier talent and cost-effective, flexible solutions and collaborating with GCs and other legal leaders as they work to future-proof their strategies for sustainable growth for their in-house teams."

ABOUT AXIOM

Axiom is where legal teams go to find the right talent for everything from ongoing in-house matters to complex outside counsel work. Too many lawyers and legal departments are stuck in a forced compromise. Legal departments have high standards when it comes to finding the right talent and getting the right value. And top lawyers want to get more control over how, when, and where they practice. Axiom shares and meets the higher standards of its clients and lawyers– connecting mid-market and Fortune 500 companies with the world's deepest bench of experienced, specialized legal talent. Axiom. Higher standards welcome. www.axiomlaw.com

