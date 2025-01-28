Axiom Earns Equality 100 Award in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

News provided byAxiom
Axiom maintains its ongoing commitment to workplace equity with a second consecutive perfect score on the nation's leading LGBTQ+ workplace benchmarking report
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Axiom announced a second consecutive perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Axiom joins 765 other U.S. businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This year's CEI includes 1,449 businesses–the highest number of rated companies since the start of the CEI in 2002.
"Earning a perfect CEI score again reflects Axiom's commitment to workplace equality that's defined our company for 25 years," said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "This enduring commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion enables us to deliver greater value to our clients and talent across geographies, practice areas, and industries. We're proud to be recognized as a leader in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where each employee can be their authentic self every day."
The 2025 CEI is the 22nd iteration of the nation's leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors. This year's results highlight how U.S.-based companies promote LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies domestically and internationally. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses now include non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity.
The CEI evaluates employers who provide crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers, including Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
- Non-discrimination policies across business entities
- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
- Supporting an inclusive culture
- Corporate social responsibility
"The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful, and supportive workplaces and benefits," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community."
The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.
For more information or to talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, network with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.
About Axiom
Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 25 years ago and now serve more than 3,500 legal departments globally, including 75% of the Fortune 100 who place their trust in Axiom, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.
