Axiom Earns World-Class Net Promoter Score (NPS) for Second Straight Year, Nearly Double the Legal Industry Average

With satisfaction scores that consistently outrank traditional law firms and other ALSPs, Axiom's results underscore why more in-house legal teams start with Axiom

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +73 for legal talent quality in the first quarter of 2026, sustaining its world-class rating for the second consecutive year and nearly double the legal services industry average of 371. The results highlight why more in-house legal teams are starting with Axiom, choosing the company's elite, AI-enabled flexible talent for both routine and complex legal work.

Based on more than 18,500 client surveys—the largest in Axiom's history—Axiom's NPS score ranks alongside brands like Tesla and Costco on this widely used measure of customer satisfaction. It also advances Axiom's position as the client satisfaction leader in the $28.5 billion alternative legal services industry it pioneered.2

"World-class NPS scores don't happen by accident," said Sara Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer at Axiom. "They require providing the right lawyer for the right engagement at the right time, with the right tools to deliver outstanding results, all supported by premium client service. That's what this score reflects. Legal departments are being asked to move faster and spend smarter, Axiom continues to meet and exceed expectations across nearly every practice area, which is why more clients are making Axiom their first call."

Below are representative verbatim client comments from Axiom's NPS survey:

"[Our Axiom talent] is an excellent strategist and deep thinker who brings unique legal and practical solutions to the table that solve difficult litigation-related issues. He works very effectively alone, but is also a valued teammate who regularly provides guidance to less experienced colleagues."

-- Chief Legal Officer

Consumer Finance Company

"[Our Axiom talent] was the ideal resource for what we needed. We had a complicated and time sensitive project that required knowledge of contracts, real estate and operations. His background as both a large firm lawyer and a veteran in-house senior lawyer made him more valuable than anyone else we could have engaged."

-- Global Head of Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Company

"Amazing legal skills and ability to synthesize global privacy laws and create action-oriented advice and presentations; able to multi-task and is well-organized in maintaining and handing off work product/analysis; easy to work with."

-- VP, Associate General Counsel, & Chief Privacy Officer

F500 Healthcare Products & Services Company

"[Our Axiom talent] has been an incredible asset to the team - he's incredibly knowledgeable, extremely approachable and such a team player. His analysis and perspectives on the EU AI Act (and AI generally) has been useful and impactful not just for the privacy team, but more broadly to improve knowledge of AI across every [team] that he's worked with."

-- Manager & Counsel

F100 Payments Company

Axiom's NPS score reflects consistent execution across Axiom's full client base, not just standout engagements. 96% of clients surveyed said their Axiom engagement met expectations; 99% rated Axiom talent equal to or better than talent from other ALSPs; and 91% rated Axiom talent equal to or better than attorneys from traditional law firms. Clients consistently rate Axiom talent 4 out of 5 across all performance categories, quarter-over-quarter.

These record-setting results align with a recent independent, third-party study of Axiom's performance. In that study, Axiom ranked #1 among alternative legal service providers in 8 of 9 categories, including talent quality, productivity, and client experience. The findings help explain why in-house legal teams seeking outstanding quality and value are increasingly starting with Axiom.

Additional client reviews, ratings, and engagement examples are available on Axiom's Reviews page, which highlights real feedback from clients and legal talent across practice areas and industries.

To talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, network with us on LinkedIn , and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Axiom

As the leading alternative legal services provider globally, Axiom Law gives in-house legal teams on-demand access to top legal talent and lawyers — deployed when, where, and how clients need it, for up to 50% less than national law firms.

Axiom's network of 14,000+ legal professionals includes 4,000+ lawyers with Fortune 500 experience, delivering AI-enabled legal services across more than 12 practice areas: M&A, regulatory compliance, data privacy, labor and employment, technology and AI, and more. Engagements range from legal secondments and complex project support to fully embedded team solutions.

The results speak for themselves. Trusted by 75% of the Fortune 100 and thousands of mid-market leaders, Axiom ranks #1 among Alternative Legal Service Providers in 8 of 9 performance categories — including talent quality, breadth, productivity, and client experience — according to a top 5 global consulting firm. Across more than 3,000 engagements annually in 6 regions and 4 continents, 93% of clients rate Axiom lawyers as good as or better than top law firm attorneys, with 96% client satisfaction and measurable cost savings that reduce outside counsel spend without sacrificing quality.

Stop overpaying for law firm work. Start with Axiom. For more information, visit www.axiomlaw.com.

1 ClearlyRated. "NPS® 101 for Law Firms." ClearlyRated, March 31, 2025. https://www.clearlyrated.ai/blog/nps-101-for-legal-firms.

2 Thomson Reuters Institute, Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. "Alternative Legal Services Providers 2025." Thomson Reuters, January 2025. https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en-us/posts/legal/alsp-report-2025/.

SOURCE Axiom Global Inc.