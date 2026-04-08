Axiom Expands AI Tech+Talent Portfolio with Harvey for In-House Legal Teams

Axiom + Harvey enables in-house legal teams to maximize the return on their existing Harvey investment by reducing legal costs in real-world settings, accelerating complex legal work, and preserving the human judgment and strategic thinking essential to high-quality outcomes

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom today announced the addition of Harvey, a leading legal AI platform, to its AI Tech+Talent portfolio. In-house legal teams that start with Axiom can now access Harvey's AI-powered research, analysis, and drafting capabilities through a single, trusted partner. Axiom's top-rated lawyers and allied legal professionals are fully trained on Harvey and adept at applying its powerful features across a wide range of use cases, from summarizing documents and conducting large-scale due diligence to analyzing regulatory changes and constructing case timelines.

Identifying the right tools, implementing them securely, and training teams to use them effectively requires significant time and resources that most in-house legal departments cannot spare. Axiom's AI-enabled Tech+Talent solutions eliminate these burdens, enabling faster time to value.

"In-house legal teams are under real pressure to deliver operational savings and enhanced outcomes through AI adoption," said C.J. Saretto, Chief Technology Officer at Axiom. "Selecting the right tools is only part of the equation. To unlock real value, legal teams need to embed their standards and processes into these tools, train their teams up to a new way of working, and rethink how work is shared across in-house teams, law firms, and ALSPs. That is where Axiom can help. Harvey is a leading platform, and Axiom helps clients get the most value from it through AI-enabled legal talent, practical adoption support, and more effective collaboration."

In practice, that means three distinct advantages for clients:

Harvey-Ready Talent, from Day One: For clients already using Harvey - or just kicking the tires - Axiom can deploy legal talent who know the platform, can help test capabilities in real workflows, and can integrate seamlessly into a client's Harvey environment. Adoption Built Around Real Work: Axiom helps clients embed playbooks and processes into Harvey and train their teams through co-work on live legal matters, in a model that preserves confidentiality and privilege. Better Collaboration on Complex Matters: Axiom helps clients use Harvey Shared Spaces to collaborate securely and unbundle large, complex matters, dividing work across in-house teams, AI, ALSPs, and law firms in the most cost-effective, results-oriented way.

"Harvey is redefining how legal work is developed and how the industry operates, improving both speed and quality at scale. As part of Axiom's AI Tech+Talent portfolio, that impact is realized through its application alongside experienced legal talent, driving more consistent, high-quality outcomes," said John Haddock, Chief Business Officer at Harvey.

Axiom's clients are already seeing results, with Axiom legal talent moving faster on research-intensive and drafting-heavy work, reaching a strong first pass faster, and freeing more time for the analysis, refinement, strategy, and judgment that produce client-ready guidance.

"In-house legal teams are being asked to handle more complex work, move faster, and demonstrate clearer value to the business, all without proportional increases in headcount or budget," said Sara Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer at Axiom. "Harvey can be a powerful part of the answer to that pressure. Clients who start with Axiom get legal talent that integrates quickly, understands the business context, and can hit the ground running, with AI already built in, plus a partner that has already done the work of making AI practical for in-house teams."

The addition of Harvey to Axiom's AI Tech+Talent portfolio reflects the same commitment Axiom brings to every AI tool it deploys: rigorous vetting, purpose-built talent training, and an unwavering focus on outcomes clients can measure. For in-house legal teams looking to move faster on complex work, Harvey is one more reason to start with Axiom.

For more information or to connect with an Axiom representative, visit our website at http://www.axiomlaw.com. You can also explore insights from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, connect with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Axiom

As the leading alternative legal services provider globally, Axiom Law gives in-house legal teams on-demand access to top legal talent and lawyers — deployed when, where, and how clients need it, for up to 50% less than national law firms.

Axiom's network of 14,000+ legal professionals includes 4,000+ lawyers with Fortune 500 experience, delivering AI-enabled legal services across more than 12 practice areas: M&A, regulatory compliance, data privacy, labor and employment, technology and AI, and more. Engagements range from legal secondments and complex project support to fully embedded team solutions.

The results speak for themselves. Trusted by 75% of the Fortune 100 and thousands of mid-market leaders, Axiom ranks #1 among Alternative Legal Service Providers in 8 of 9 performance categories — including talent quality, breadth, productivity, and client experience — according to a top 5 global consulting firm. Across more than 3,000 engagements annually in 6 regions and 4 continents, 93% of clients rate Axiom lawyers as good as or better than top law firm attorneys, with 96% client satisfaction and measurable cost savings that reduce outside counsel spend without sacrificing quality.

Stop overpaying for law firm work. Start with Axiom. For more information, visit www.axiomlaw.com.

SOURCE Axiom Global Inc.