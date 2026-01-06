Axiom GRC Acquires AssurancePoint to Accelerate U.S. Cyber Compliance Expansion

AssurancePoint to integrate with IS Partners, strengthening Axiom's North American audit and assurance platform

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom GRC , the fast-growing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform, has announced its acquisition of AssurancePoint , a specialist provider of SOC and ISO audit and advisory services for mid-sized organizations.

AssurancePoint will integrate with IS Partners, strengthening Axiom GRC's North American audit and assurance platform Post this Axiom GRC is a London-headquartered business resilience platform offering the most comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution on the market. IS Partners, an Axiom GRC company, is a leading provider of IT compliance and risk advisory solutions.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Atlanta, AssurancePoint has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner in IT assurance. The acquisition forms part of Axiom GRC's strategy to accelerate its presence in the North American GRC market. AssurancePoint, will integrate with IS Partners, Axiom GRC's U.S. platform, further scaling its assurance capabilities.

This marks Axiom's second U.S. acquisition, reinforcing the Group's ambition to provide a turnkey compliance solution spanning consultancy, software and audit, and capturing the significant growth opportunity in these rapidly developing markets.

Alex Dacre, CEO of Axiom GRC, commented:

"AssurancePoint's impressive growth and exceptional recurring performance reflect the strength of its technology-enabled audit model. Integrating AssurancePoint into IS Partners further internationalizes our GRC capabilities and strengthens our position in the U.S. assurance market. This acquisition represents another step in building a unified, integrated GRC platform serving businesses of all sizes."

Axiom GRC provides software and services to more than 30,000 clients worldwide, supported by over 1,500 specialists across the United Kingdom, United States, Europe and Israel.

About Axiom GRC

Axiom GRC is a London-headquartered business resilience platform offering the most comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution on the market. Axiom GRC integrates eight established brands, offering over 50 compliance products, serving 30,000 clients and 2 million users globally. Powered by more than 1,500 specialist professionals, the platform spans health & safety, employment law, cyber security, data privacy, ISO certification, eLearning, regulatory intelligence and more, enabling businesses of all sizes to manage GRC responsibly and sustainably. Axiom GRC delivers holistic compliance and resilience through one unified gateway, empowering organisations to focus on growth while confidently navigating complex regulatory environments.

Find out more at Axiom GRC .

About IS Partners

IS Partners, an Axiom GRC company, is a leading provider of IT compliance and risk advisory solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, IS Partners has guided companies across software, healthcare, fintech, telecom, the defense industrial base and more to turn complex regulatory requirements into a strategic advantage. Led by seasoned CPAs and cybersecurity experts, the firm delivers customized, technology-backed solutions that ensure rapid onboarding, precise control mapping and predictable outcomes. IS Partners specializes in compliance frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, CMMC, HITRUST, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, empowering clients to strengthen their security posture and accelerate business growth. For more information, please visit: www.ispartnersllc.com .

SOURCE Axiom GRC