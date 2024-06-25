Axiom's Digital Legal Talent Marketplace Sees Exceptional Growth

Moreover, use of ALT among Axiom's core client base has grown exponentially, with thousands of in-house and legal ops leaders now turning to ALT first when they need to promptly fill strategic full- or part-time legal talent needs; get specialized advice from experienced, world-class lawyers; handle large projects that require teams of lawyers and coordination by an experienced leader; or need full-service law firm work at rates 30% to 50%+ below other equivalent law firms.

And while the number of users and engagements has climbed across 31 industries, 14 practice areas, and 8 global regions, so has the number of Axiom lawyers, legal ops, and legal support professionals whose profiles and real-time availability are instantly accessible on the marketplace. That number increased over 60% to more than 3,200, as more and more legal talent from Axiom's network of 14,000 legal professionals worldwide opt in to the marketplace.

For clients who have not yet experienced the power of ALT, and for Axiom talent who have not yet opted-in to have their profiles publicly available on ALT, 100% of Axiom's global legal talent network is always available through the company's classic white-glove client service model.

"Part of our mission is to provide the advanced technology that helps legal teams transform how fast and how easily they can access and activate new legal talent, while helping lawyers and legal professionals transform how they secure new, interesting, and challenging work with great brands," said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "More clients than ever are using our digital legal talent marketplace, and more of our global talent bench are making themselves available through it. With ALT, we're making it faster and easier to bring corporate clients and high-quality talent together 24 hours a day, 7 days per week."

Indeed, any legal leader can access, browse, and search Access Legal Talent free of charge, gain full access to Axiom's expansive global legal talent bench, and enjoy the same "always on" 24/7 convenience Axiom's clients enjoy when they're seeking high-quality talent for in-house legal solutions or law firm services.

"ALT puts high-quality talent instantly at your fingertips," said Katrina Benjamin, Chief Product Officer of Axiom. "The technology to access Axiom's full bench is available to in-house legal departments and legal ops teams everywhere. You can log in, see everyone's experience and availability, and be confident that every profile has been carefully vetted by Axiom's talent team. You can then request specific people to solve a specific problem, opportunity, or need your team has—all at rates that will help you save thousands over the cost of paying law firm rates."

Any corporate legal team can use ALT's convenient features to quickly and easily find the right legal talent for their needs. These features include:

Axiom employees : Fully 97% of ALT profiles are an Axiom employee, not a contractor (and contractors are clearly labeled). As employees, Axiom lawyers, legal ops pros, paralegals, and contract management talent receive healthcare benefits, earn paid time off, and get ongoing training and support from Axiom, helping achieve a higher level of quality control, consistency, and accountability. And of course, Axiom stands behind our talent's work 100%.

: Fully 97% of ALT profiles are an Axiom employee, not a contractor (and contractors are clearly labeled). As employees, Axiom lawyers, legal ops pros, paralegals, and contract management talent receive healthcare benefits, earn paid time off, and get ongoing training and support from Axiom, helping achieve a higher level of quality control, consistency, and accountability. And of course, Axiom stands behind our talent's work 100%. Robust search, filtering, sorting, and saving : Pull up profiles of Axiom's highly vetted legal talent using search keywords, sort by relevance or experience, use 12 one-click filters to narrow your search, and save talent profiles you're interested in for later access.

: Pull up profiles of Axiom's highly vetted legal talent using search keywords, sort by relevance or experience, use 12 one-click filters to narrow your search, and save talent profiles you're interested in for later access. Detailed profiles and resumes : Explore talent by practice area, industry focus, years of experience, work history, state and/or country admission, education, and more to find the perfect match.

: Explore talent by practice area, industry focus, years of experience, work history, state and/or country admission, education, and more to find the perfect match. Real-time availability for full-time, part-time, or hourly work : See talent availability in real-time to ensure alignment with your needs and project timelines. Engage Axiom lawyers, legal ops pros, paralegals, and contract managers for the hours you need, when you need them—whether that's a few hours a week, a flexible schedule, or full-time needs for a period of time.

: See talent availability in real-time to ensure alignment with your needs and project timelines. Engage Axiom lawyers, legal ops pros, paralegals, and contract managers for the hours you need, when you need them—whether that's a few hours a week, a flexible schedule, or full-time needs for a period of time. Streamlined talent requests: Request sought-after specialists in areas such as AI, data privacy and cybersecurity, IP, labor and employment, legal ops, M&A, real estate, regulatory and compliance, and more.

With ALT, clients benefit from speed and talent quality. The lawyers on ALT hail from Am Law 100 firms, Am Law 200 firms, and Fortune 500 legal departments. In fact, 90% of clients report Axiom's legal talent are as good as or even better than their counterparts at traditional law firms.

Here are just five of the thousands of top professionals that legal leaders will find when using ALT. The numbers tell the story.

Sally, Regulatory and Compliance

Currently working with a Fortune 500 financial services client, Sally's experience includes serving as a Vice President with a Fortune 500 financial services company and as an AmLaw 200 associate. Her Axiom rate saves clients as much as 55% vs. traditional law firms. Nia, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Working with multiple Fortune 500 financial services clients, Nia is a former AmLaw 200 partner and a Harvard and Columbia Law graduate. Her Axiom rate saves clients as much as 67% vs. traditional law firms. Emilio, Labor and Employment (L&E)

Formerly in-house counsel with a global luxury retailer and partner with a national L&E focused firm, Emilio's Axiom rate saves clients as much as 57% vs. traditional law firms. Jonathan, Real Estate

Working with multiple clients across a variety of industries, Jonathan is a former general counsel at a publicly traded REIT and an AmLaw 100 associate. His Axiom rate saves clients as much as 30% vs. traditional law firms. Mason, Intellectual Property (IP)

A former AmLaw 200 partner, Mason provides IP support for industrial, consumer, and technology clients, among others. His Axiom rate saves clients as much as 57% vs. traditional law firms.

"Axiom doesn't build a network of names and faces simply for the purpose of offering an online talent database," says Sara Morgan, Chief Talent Officer at Axiom. "That's the common 'gig economy' approach, and it's fraught with risk for legal decision makers. We carefully select Axiom lawyers because they become our employees, and talent quality is job one. Only the top 3 out of every 100 applicants are accepted onto Axiom engagements. That's an elite level of high-caliber talent that our clients know they can count on from Axiom, available on-demand 24x7 through Access Legal Talent."

To access ALT, please visit https://www.axiomlaw.com/access-legal-talent or to talk to an Axiom representative. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, network with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Axiom News

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

SOURCE Axiom