Axios, Foreign Affairs Magazine, and Foreign Policy Magazine Join as Media Partners for First AI Expo for National Competitiveness

Upcoming expo to feature emerging technology demonstrations, meaningful dialogue with industry leaders and breakthroughs on the show floor.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced today three media partners of the AI Expo for National Competitiveness .

The AI Expo media partners are:

Axios , a media company that seeks to deliver trustworthy news, expert insights and engaging information to get people smarter, faster on what matters most. Axios was created around a simple proposition: to deliver a clean, smart and efficient experience to its audience.

Foreign Affairs Magazine , a magazine for in-depth analysis and debate of foreign policy, geopolitics, and international affairs. Published by the nonprofit think tank, the Council on Foreign Relations, the magazine offers insights into the issues that shape the world around us from the experts in their fields.

Foreign Policy Magazine has helped readers for over 50 years dive well below the headlines to examine the latest policy developments with rigorous analysis and award-winning journalism. Through its comprehensive coverage, including its events, analysis, podcasts, newsletters, and more, FP provides a deep dive on all things global affairs.

In addition to serving as media partners, representatives from all three organizations will serve as moderators for panels at the Expo.

"SCSP appreciates the support of all three Expo media partners and their contributions to the dialogue on America's role in technology innovation," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. "Partnerships like these help boost the visibility of the engaging conversations and discussions being fostered at the AI Expo surrounding our nation's leadership in critical emerging technologies."

The goal of the free two-day expo is to bring together leaders of innovation from the private sector, research institutions, the U.S. government, and key allies and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public on emerging technology innovations and applications. Visit www.scsp.ai/expo/ to register to attend and to learn more about sponsorship and exhibits.

"SCSP has built an impressive power network and is bringing together a bevy of top leaders to address perhaps the most critical issue of our era: AI and its impact on American security," said Foreign Policy CEO Andrew Sollinger. "Combined with the Ash Carter Exchange, the AI Expo promises to be a key venue for exchanging AI expertise and ideas across industries, government, and NGOs. FP is honored to continue our important work with SCSP, following on the just completed Promise Over Peril virtual dialogue series."

With exhibitors showcasing their breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies, conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more from innovators about their technologies' capabilities. SCSP will also be adding exhibitors to the Expo website as they are confirmed, so please visit https://expo.scsp.ai/exhibitors/ to see the latest confirmed exhibitors. The Expo Floor is sold out, but you can join our waitlist by sending an email to Hina Gir at [email protected] .

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter, which will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP's 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai .

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP's mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

